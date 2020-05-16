Carpathy Partners With Gulf Oil To Launch Revival And Sanitization Program

The Covid-19 pandemic has been unprecedented and unfortunate and has led to the entire country being shut for almost two months. With markets now on the verge of gradually opening up, people now feel the need for safer and hygienic transport options more than ever.

Private vehicles, which have been inactive for quite some time, are expected to be back on roads but consumers may continue to face challenges with limited access to services like jumpstart, flat tyre repair and AC service. Sanitization of vehicles is also in high demand as most customers are looking to get their cars sanitised and germ-free, before they can commute again.

In this regard, Carpathy, India’s largest car-service network, which has more than 1000 workshops across 50 cities in India, has launched a special program called ‘Protect+ Car Revival and Sanitization Program’. Under this program, Carpathy promises to deliver best-in-class essential car care services such as- car sanitisation, battery jumpstart, AC gas top up and fluid top-up- at one’s doorstep, with superior safety measures and precautions.

How it Works?

This process works in four simple steps. Firstly, RWA members can register the society and set up a date for the camp. Secondly, residents will be provided with a custom link to register themselves and book the service. Thirdly, the Carpathy team will arrive and will set up a camp at the dedicated spot in parking or basement as allotted by the society. Lastly, the team will contact the registered residents and complete one service at a time.

On this initiative, Divyanshu Bansal, Founder and CEO of Carpathy said, “Sanitization is one of the major offerings of the program with other essentials such as jumpstart, AC gas top-up and Oil change available at the doorstep. Special teams have been trained to follow end-to-end safety precautions and ensure contactless service for customers. The package is also priced at a nominal Rs 300, thereby not taking a hit on the pocket.”

Protect+ is currently available in 5 cities – Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad, and is rapidly expanding to other cities with an upsurge in demand from all corners of the country. The company is also setting up camps in residential societies and workplaces to ensure safer cars for more people. “Protect+ services will also be made available across all Carpathy workshops shortly”, said Divyanshu Bansal.