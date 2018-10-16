Car Purchase Offers for Dussehra 2018

The festive season is here and so are many offers,. We have compiled offers from various companies which are offering good deals so you can go ahead and get the best deal on a car that you have been looking to get this festive season. The offers listed below are exclusively for the state of Maharashtra, so do keep that in mind before going to your dealer.

Maruti is offering quite a few offers on their hatchbacks for this month. Apart from an exchange bonus offered by the dealers this month you will get many cash discounts on their hatchbacks. The Alto 800 is offered with an INR 15,000 exchange bonus. The Celerio and Celerio X get a discount of INR 20,000 and INR 10,000 respectively and the AMT variants of the same get an additional discount of INR 5,000 each. The Swift being a popular model gets a discount of INR 20,000 and INR 15,000 for the diesel and petrol variants respectively. The tall boy WagonR offers the maximum discount of INR 20,000, INR 30,000 and INR 25,000 for the petrol, petrol AMT and CNG variants respectively.

The Hyundai stable is also offering quite some cash benefits, starting with the Eon, for which you get cash benefits of INR 60,000 including an exchange bonus. Next joining the offer list is the Grand i10 which offers benefits of up to INR 75,000 on both petrol and diesel variants. The Xcent, which is based on the Grand i10 offers more benefits, of up to INR 90,000 again on both petrol and diesel variants. The Elite i20 comes with benefits of INR 50,000 for both petrol and diesel variants, there are other offers on other models which can be seen in the image below.

These are the offers you will get this Dussehra, keep looking at this space as we keep updating this page as and when more information is made available.