BYD Sealion 7 Crosses 5,000 Deliveries in India Since Launch

BYD has reached an important milestone in India, with its Sealion 7 electric SUV recording over 5,000 customer deliveries since February 2025. The milestone comes as the company continues to expand the SUV’s range with new variants and special editions. The Sealion 7 is currently offered in four versions, including the Dynamic, Premium, Performance and the recently launched Festive Edition.
The SUV uses BYD’s Blade Battery technology and Cell-to-Body architecture. It also gets an ocean-inspired exterior design, a panoramic glass roof and a rotating touchscreen inside the cabin.
BYD Sealion 7: Battery and Performance
The Sealion 7 is available with two battery pack options, depending on the variant. The Premium and Performance versions get an 82.56kWh battery pack, while the Dynamic uses a smaller 71.8kWh unit.
Here are the key specifications of the electric SUV:
|Specification
|Details
|Battery options
|71.8kWh and 82.56kWh
|Maximum claimed range
|567km (NEDC)
|Performance power
|390kW
|Performance torque
|690Nm
|0-100km/h
|4.5 seconds
|Battery technology
|BYD Blade Battery
|Vehicle architecture
|Cell-to-Body
The dual-motor Performance variant produces 390kW of power and 690Nm of torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 4.5 seconds. The Premium version gets the larger battery and has a claimed NEDC range of 567km.
Both versions come with a panoramic glass roof and a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system.
Dynamic Variant Added in August 2026
BYD introduced the Sealion 7 Dynamic in August 2026 at an introductory price of Rs 41.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This version gets a 71.8kWh Blade Battery with a claimed NEDC range of 520km.
Despite being the entry-level version, it retains some of the familiar equipment found in the higher variants.
- 71.8kWh Blade Battery
- Claimed range of 520km
- Panoramic glass roof
- 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen
Sealion 7 Festive Edition Limited to 150 Units
In October 2026, BYD launched the Sealion 7 Festive Edition at Rs 50.60 lakh (ex-showroom). Production is limited to 150 units, and the special version is based on the Premium variant.
It gets a Tan and Black cabin theme with quilted Nappa leather upholstery. Other additions include an electric sunshade for the panoramic glass roof and a head-up display.
The Festive Edition also forms part of BYD India’s ‘Celebrate Your Dreams with BYD’ festive campaign.
BYD’s Statement on the Milestone
Commenting on the achievement, Rajeev Chauhan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business at BYD India, said that the Sealion 7 has been one of the company’s strongest-performing models in the country.
He also spoke about the growing interest in electric SUVs that offer performance, technology and premium comfort. The company plans to build on the response by improving the ownership experience and expanding its product range for Indian customers.
BYD’s Next India Launch: Denza D9
BYD is also preparing to introduce its luxury Denza brand in India on November 13, 2026. The D9 luxury MPV is expected to be among its first offerings in the country.
The international-spec electric version gets a 103kWh battery and a front-mounted electric motor producing 313bhp and 360Nm. It has a claimed WLTP range of up to 520km.
The D9 gets a three-row cabin with second-row captain seats offering electric adjustment, heating, ventilation and massage functions. It also features premium upholstery, multi-zone climate control and a large touchscreen infotainment system. Its expected price in India is around Rs 90 lakh.