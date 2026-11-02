Royal Enfield Flying Flea S6 Teased Ahead of EICMA 2026: Scrambler Styling, Features and Expected Range

After the Flying Flea C6 marked Royal Enfield’s entry into the fast-growing electric mobility space, the brand is now preparing to expand its electric motorcycle range with a new model. Royal Enfield has teased the Flying Flea S6, an electric scrambler that will make its appearance at EICMA 2026. The new motorcycle was first showcased at EICMA 2025 and is based on the same platform as the C6. It gets a different design, revised suspension and a more rugged setup.
Scrambler Design and Styling
The Flying Flea S6 gets several changes over the C6, although some familiar design elements are easy to spot. The round LED headlamp and slim body profile are carried forward, while the rest of the motorcycle gets a different treatment.
The design details include:
- Round LED headlamp with a small front beak.
- Single-piece seat and wider handlebar.
- High-mounted front fender.
- Knuckle guards for additional protection.
- Slim rear section with LED tail lamp and indicators.
- Offset-mounted digital instrument cluster.
- Spoked wheels at both ends.
Battery, Motor and Expected Performance
Royal Enfield has not shared the complete technical specifications of the S6 yet. However, the electric scrambler is expected to use the same battery and motor as the Flying Flea C6.
For reference, the C6 comes with a 3.91kWh battery pack and a 15.4kW electric motor. It produces 60Nm of torque and has a claimed IDC range of 154km. Its top speed is rated at 115kmph.
The S6 could receive a different motor tune to suit its scrambler character. It also gets a larger rear sprocket than the C6, which could help with acceleration. The final performance figures are yet to be announced.
Suspension, Wheels and Brakes
The S6 gets different suspension hardware compared to the C6. While the latter uses a girder-style front fork, the S6 gets conventional upside-down front forks and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock.
It also uses a larger front wheel, which should help when riding over uneven surfaces.
Other hardware details include:
- 19-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels.
- CEAT dual-purpose tyres.
- Disc brakes at both ends.
- Upside-down front forks.
- Preload-adjustable rear monoshock.
The different wheel sizes and suspension setup give the S6 a distinct character within the Flying Flea range.
Expected Features and Technology
The Flying Flea S6 is expected to share most of its electronic features with the C6. The equipment list could include a 3.5-inch TFT touchscreen with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and call and SMS alerts.
Other expected features are:
- 4G connectivity and over-the-air updates.
- Multiple riding modes.
- Cruise control.
- Traction control.
- Dual-channel ABS.
- Switchable ABS modes.
- Adjustable regenerative braking.
- Lean-sensitive traction control.
Royal Enfield has not confirmed the complete feature list yet.
Launch, Price and Rivals
Royal Enfield will showcase the Flying Flea S6 at EICMA 2026, with more information expected at the event. The motorcycle could reach the market towards the end of 2026.
For reference, the Flying Flea C6 is priced at Rs 2.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The S6 is expected to sit above it in the brand’s electric motorcycle range. Once launched, it will compete with the upcoming Ultraviolette Shockwave.