Range Rover SV Sawai Collection Launched at Rs 4.90 Crore With a Special Rajasthani Touch

Land Rover has launched a special Range Rover SV inspired by the rich heritage of Rajasthan. Called the Range Rover SV Sawai Collection, this limited-run model brings details inspired by Jaipur, Jodhpur and Jaisalmer to the luxury SUV. Only 18 units will be made, with six examples of each edition. Prices start at Rs 4.90 crore (ex-showroom).
The name Sawai comes from a historic royal title granted by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1699. Developed by Range Rover Bespoke, the collection draws from the architecture, colours and craft traditions of the three cities. Each version has its own exterior shade, cabin colours and embroidery pattern.
Three editions, three city themes
All three SUVs are based on the long-wheelbase Range Rover SV. Their design and mechanical package is shared, but the finish and cabin details are different.
- Sawai Jaipur: The pink exterior takes inspiration from Jaipur’s terracotta-pink buildings. Its cabin combines Deep Garnet and Ecru shades, with Ebony seat belts. Seat embroidery draws from the jharokha latticework seen at Hawa Mahal. Matching rear-seat cushions are provided.
- Sawai Jodhpur: This version gets a soft metallic blue finish inspired by the Blue City. The cabin uses Riviera Blue and Perlino upholstery, with embroidery based on stone and wood jali patterns. It also gets Liberty Blue carpets.
- Sawai Jaisalmer: The golden exterior refers to the sandstone buildings of the Golden City. Its cabin pairs Perlino and Caraway shades. The seat pattern takes inspiration from traditional block printing.
Exterior and cabin details
The special editions get bespoke touches. The Range Rover lettering on the bonnet has a 24-carat gold-plated surround. They also receive 23-inch Champagne-finish alloy wheels, monogrammed centre caps and an Atlas Silver exterior pack with silver accents.
Inside, each SUV carries a numbered commissioning plaque on the centre console, identifying the edition and its number. White ceramic finishes are used for the drive selector and climate control rotary switches. The steering wheel, carpets, seat belts and trim details vary by edition.
All 18 SUVs have a four-seat layout. Rear passengers get reclining seats with heating, cooling and massage functions. Rear entertainment screens and fold-out tables are also included.
Engine and performance
There are no mechanical changes for the Sawai Collection. All three editions use the same 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine as the Range Rover SV.
|Specification
|Details
|Engine
|4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol
|Maximum power
|537hp
|Peak torque
|750Nm
|Gearbox
|8-speed automatic
|Body style
|Long-wheelbase
|Seating
|Four seats
|Price
|Rs 4.90 crore
A limited Range Rover for India
The Sawai Collection follows the Range Rover SV Ranthambore and SV Masāra editions. Rajan Amba, Managing Director of JLR India, said the collection brings Rajasthan’s design and craftsmanship into three bespoke SUVs.
With just six units of each version, the Sawai Collection is a rare version of the Range Rover SV. Its differences lie in the colours, materials and detailing inspired by the three Rajasthani cities