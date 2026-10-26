BYD Denza India Debut Confirmed For November 13 – What To Expect?

Recently, BYD India teased its luxury brand Denza through social media, signalling the arrival of its premium arm in the Indian market. We now have a definite date for its entry. Denza will make its official India debut on November 13, 2026.
The company has not yet confirmed the exact launch lineup, but the D9 luxury MPV and Z9 GT shooting brake are strongly expected to form the first part of its India portfolio. Both models are positioned well above BYD’s existing vehicle range.
About Denza
Denza was established in 2010 as a joint venture between BYD and Mercedes-Benz. BYD later increased its control over the brand, and Denza is now fully owned by BYD.
The brand operates in the luxury EV space and is expected to target customers currently looking at premium models from Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, and other luxury carmakers.
For India, Denza is expected to start with fully imported Completely Built Units (CBU). The brand could initially use the 2,500-unit homologation exemption available for imported vehicles. A local assembly plan might be considered later depending on market demand.
Denza is also expected to operate through dedicated premium showrooms. The sales network is likely to expand gradually across major Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities.
Denza D9: Luxury MPV
The D9 is expected to be one of the first Denza models for India. It is a large seven-seat electric MPV that measures 5,250mm in length, 1,960mm in width, and around 1,920mm in height, with a 3,110mm wheelbase.
Key cabin features include:
- Nappa leather upholstery
- Powered sliding doors
- Panoramic sunroof
- Three-zone climate control
- Second-row captain seats with electric adjustment
- Heating, ventilation, and massage functions
- Up to 152-degree seat recline
- Ambient lighting
- 15.6-inch central touchscreen
- 10.25-inch digital instrument display
- Optional rear entertainment screens
The India-spec D9 is expected to be offered as a pure EV, though global versions are available with different powertrain configurations.
Denza Z9 GT: Performance EV
The Z9 GT is a five-seat shooting brake that will sit at the sportier end of Denza’s range. It measures 5,195mm long, 1,990mm wide, and 1,490mm tall, with a 3,125mm wheelbase. The all-electric version uses a powerful triple-motor setup.
|Specification
|Denza Z9 GT
|Battery
|Up to 122.5kWh
|Motor setup
|Triple motor
|Power
|Up to 1,156hp
|Torque
|More than 1,100Nm
|0-100kph
|2.7 seconds
|Top speed
|270kph
|Range
|Around 600km WLTP
|Charging
|Up to 1,500kW
The Z9 GT also comes with unique technologies. Its Compass Turn 360° function allows the car to rotate at very low speeds, while the crab-walk function lets it drive diagonally.
The cabin features Nappa leather, a 17.3-inch central touchscreen, two 13.2-inch displays, an AR head-up display, ventilated and massaging seats, wireless charging, and a 20-speaker Devialet audio system.
Pricing and Rivals
The D9 could be priced around Rs 90 lakh, while the Z9 GT is expected to sit in the Rs 1.2 crore to Rs 1.5 crore bracket (all prices ex-showroom).
The D9 will compete with the MG M9, Toyota Vellfire, Lexus LM, and Mercedes-Benz V-Class. Meanwhile, the Z9 GT will enter a more performance-oriented niche in the luxury EV market.
More information about pricing, variant distribution, dealership locations, and final India-specific specifications will be announced on November 13.