Royal Enfield Classic 650 125th Anniversary Edition Sells Out in Under 6 Minutes

Recently launched Royal Enfield Classic 650 125th Anniversary Edition has now been sold out in India. The motorcycle received a strong response from buyers, with all 125 units allocated to the Indian market being booked in less than 6 Minutes. The special edition celebrates Royal Enfield’s 125 years in motorcycling and gets an exclusive paint finish along with several anniversary-specific details.
The motorcycle was offered in a limited production run, with only 125 units allocated to each key region globally. Deliveries of the special edition in India will begin from November 2026.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 125th Anniversary Edition: Exterior Changes
The anniversary edition gets a special Hypershift paint finish, which changes its appearance between red, green and gold depending on the lighting and viewing angle. It also features several exclusive details that separate it from the standard motorcycle.
Some of the key exterior changes include:
- Brass base finish for the special paint treatment.
- Gilded 125-year anniversary crest.
- Special anniversary badging on the side panels.
- Hand-painted pinstripes.
- Brown leather single seat with quilted stitching.
- Matte black finish for the engine.
The motorcycle retains the Classic 650’s teardrop-shaped fuel tank, nacelle-mounted headlamp and rounded body panels. It also gets LED lighting at the front and rear.
Engine and Performance
The special edition uses the same 647.95cc parallel-twin engine as the standard Classic 650. There are no mechanical or performance changes for the anniversary model.
Here are the engine specifications:
|Specification
|Details
|Engine
|647.95cc parallel-twin
|Cooling
|Air and oil-cooled
|Power
|46.3hp at 7,250rpm
|Torque
|52.3Nm at 5,650rpm
|Gearbox
|6-speed
|Fuel system
|Fuel injection
|Valve mechanism
|SOHC
The engine is paired with a six-speed constant-mesh gearbox. It uses a steel tubular spine frame, similar to the standard Classic 650.
Hardware and Features
The motorcycle gets telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends, with dual-channel ABS as standard.
Other hardware details include:
- 43mm telescopic front forks with 120mm travel.
- Twin rear shock absorbers with 90mm travel.
- 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels.
- 100/90 front and 140/70 rear tyres.
- 320mm front disc and 300mm rear disc.
- Dual-channel ABS.
- LED headlamp and tail lamp.
- USB Type-C charging port.
Dimensions
The Classic 650 anniversary edition has a seat height of 800mm and ground clearance of 154mm. It weighs 243kg with 90 per cent fuel and oil, while the fuel tank has a capacity of 14.8 litres.
|Specification
|Details
|Seat height
|800mm
|Ground clearance
|154mm
|Kerb weight
|243kg
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.8 litres
|Wheelbase
|1,475mm
Price and Deliveries
The Royal Enfield Classic 650 125th Anniversary Edition Hypershift was priced at Rs 4,25,589 (ex-showroom). With all 125 units allocated to India sold out in under six minutes, bookings for this limited-edition motorcycle are now closed.
Deliveries will commence from November 2026 onwards.