Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Revealed Ahead of EICMA Debut

Finally, after a long wait and extensive speculation, the elder sibling to the Himalayan 440 and 450 is officially here! Royal Enfield has pulled the wraps off the new Himalayan 750 ahead of its public debut at EICMA 2026. The new model introduces a larger twin-cylinder engine platform, enhanced long-distance touring equipment, and five distinct color schemes The India launch is expected at Motoverse in Goa later this month.
Design and exterior
The Himalayan 750 retains the familiar adventure-bike shape, but it has a wider look. The round LED headlamp sits inside a new cowl, which flows towards the tank. Unlike the Himalayan 450, there is no high-set front beak.
It gets a tall windscreen, hand guards, a broad fuel tank and an upright riding position. The rear has a split seat and a grab rail with top box mounting points. The rear lighting is similar to the Himalayan 450, with stop lamps integrated into the turn indicators.
- LED headlamp
- Tall windscreen
- Split seat
- Two-into-one upswept exhaust
- Disc brakes at both ends
Wheels and suspension
Royal Enfield will offer two wheel choices. Some versions get alloy wheels, while others use cross-spoke wheels that can run tubeless tyres.
The suspension setup includes inverted front forks and a rear monoshock with a remote preload adjuster. The front suspension is adjustable, giving riders scope to set it according to road and load.
Engine and performance
The Himalayan 750 gets a parallel-twin engine in the 750cc category. This makes it the first Himalayan to move away from the single-cylinder layout used by the smaller models.
Royal Enfield has not shared power and torque figures yet. Certain reports have pointed to around 55-60bhp and nearly 65Nm, but these figures are not confirmed.
The motorcycle gets traction control and cruise control. TPMS is available as well, helping riders keep an eye on tyre pressure on long trips.
Colours and equipment
The new adventure bike will be offered in five shades:
|Colour
|Wheel setup
|Antarctic Silver
|Cross-spoke
|Siberia White
|Cross-spoke
|Viking Bronze
|Cross-spoke
|Tectonic Black
|Alloy
|Aztec Green
|Alloy
Antarctic Silver is shown with several touring accessories and looks like the most equipped version. Siberia White and Viking Bronze also get cross-spoke wheels but fewer accessories. Tectonic Black and Aztec Green are shown with alloy wheels.
The bike gets a digital TFT instrument display, revised switchgear and a dedicated cruise-control switch. A model-specific accessory range is also expected.
India launch and price
The Himalayan 750 will make its public debut at EICMA in Milan on November 3, 2026. Royal Enfield is expected to bring the motorcycle to India at Motoverse in Goa towards the end of November.
An official price has not been announced. Early estimates put it around Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, ex-showroom.