Bugatti Chiron With Exposed Black Carbon Fibre Is Heading To Salon Privé

This year’s Salon Privé, the 13th in the series, will be participated by a special Bugatti Chiron. H.R. Owen Bugatti, the UK’s official Bugatti dealership have confirmed plans to join this year’s event for the first time as part of the Hypercar Collection with their spectacular Bugatti Chiron, presented here in fully exposed black carbon fibre with tangerine interior.

Bugatti Chiron in fully exposed black carbon fibre with tangerine interior

The Chiron is the most powerful, fastest and most exclusive production hyper car in the company’s illustrious history. It is also a unique combination of art, form and technology that pushes boundaries beyond imagination. Its stunning beauty is more than equally matched by its capabilities on the road thanks to its W16 8.0 litre engine, producing 1,500 bhp and an incredible 1,600 Nm of torque allowing acceleration to 60mph in a blistering 2.4 seconds and a top speed, where permitted, of 261mph.

Bugatti Chiron Sport

With factory support from the prestige automotive sector continuing to increase every year, Salon Privé continues its tradition as a boutique event attracting some of the rarest, fastest and most valuable brands from around the world, who converge on the stunning lawns of Blenheim Palace to entertain their customers and engage with potential new buyers. It’s a Garden Party and the tickets come complete with Lobster, Pommery Champagne and Afternoon Tea. However, but it’s also a motor show where Super and Hypercar owners and buyers go to find their latest acquisition.

