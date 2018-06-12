Bajaj Pulsar 150 Classic Launched In India, Priced At INR 67,437

Bajaj Auto has launched a new variant of the Pulsar 150 in India, known as the Pulsar 150 Classic, with prices starting at INR 67,437 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The model, which is based on the standard Pulsar 150, misses out on a few features and is hence priced approximately INR 10,000 lesser than the Pulsar 150 Twin Disc variant.

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 Classic will the most affordable model from the Pulsar range after the Pulsar 135, which commands a price tag of INR 64,589 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). As compared to the Pulsar 150 Twin Disc, the Pulsar 150 Classic misses out on a few features such as the tank extensions, graphics and split seat setup. The model will be available only with a black paintjob.

Engine specifications remain unchanged and hence the Bajaj Pulsar 150 Classic continues to source power from the same 149.5cc, single cylinder, twin spark engine. This motor is tuned to produce a maximum power output of 14 PS and a peak torque of 13.4 Nm, paired to a five speed transmission.

Suspension duties on the Bajaj Pulsar 150 Classic are taken care of by twin telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking power comes in the form of a disc brake and a drum brake at the front and rear respectively. In India, the Bajaj Pulsar will take on the Hero Achiever 150 and the Honda CB Unicorn 150.

Source: Bikewale