Electric Two-Wheeler Makers in India You Should Care to Know About

Over the years, we have witnessed many Indian automobile startups entering the electric vehicle sphere. Though they have been very aggressive in their approach, challenges are many. The biggest challenge for these players in breaking the myths associated with electric mobility is around the range-anxiety and cost efficiency compared with petrol-run vehicles. The second challenge surrounding the industry is the localization factor associated with product manufacturing. However, all the players are adopting different methods and initiatives to address the same. Given that the industry is at a nascent stage, gradual adoption of EVs along with the strengthening of infrastructure is expected. Here’s a list of all the electric two-wheelers makers in India you should care to know about:

Okinawa

Okinawa – Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturing company with a focus on ‘Make in India’ was founded in 2015. The company is the first to get FAME 2 certification for EV two-wheelers in India. By producing high-speed e-scooters and bikes, the company is contributing to the growth of e-vehicles in India. By steadily creating viable alternatives to petrol and diesel vehicles, the company is delivering on its brand aim to #PowertheChange. The company is headquartered in Gurugram and the manufacturing facility is in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. The brand has a pan-India dealership network and a range of e-scooters to meet the demand of users. Their products include the likes of Lite and Praise Pro scooters.

Ampere

Ampere Electric has a decade of experience in building and manufacturing electric vehicles. With a strong base of 50,000+ customers & growing backed by comprehensive EV ecosystem support, Ampere Electric vehicles are pushing boundaries to create affordable & sustainable solutions for clean last mile in India. In the e2W segment, Ampere is one of the first companies in India to indigenously manufacture key components of an Electric Vehicle. Greaves Cotton augmented its clean technology portfolio with the entry in the last mile affordable 2W personal Mobility segment with Ampere Electric Vehicles. Their flagship product is Zeal which boasts a top speed of 50-55 km/h.

Hero Electric

Hero Electric is a pioneer in the Indian electric two-wheeler industry which provides an eco-friendly and cost-effective mode of personalised transportation. The Company started its manufacturing of Electric Bikes in the year 2007 at its state-of-art manufacturing facility near Ludhiana, Punjab, India. Hero Electric is a SA 8000 certified organization. It has implemented Li-Ion technology on the entire range and has over 500+ dealerships pan India. Hero Electric boasts of a large portfolio which caters to the needs of every consumer like the Optima E5, Photon Li and Nyx ER.

Gemopai

Gemopai is a joint venture between Green E-Mobility and Opai Electric which has 15+ years experience in manufacturing quality electric 2-wheelers having sold more than 15 million electric 2 wheelers worldwide. Gemopai is committed to being the leading 360-degree solutions provider for electric mobility in India. Dressed in the shade of bright new colours, electric scooters from Gemopai boast a range of around 65 kilometres in one charge.

Bajaj Electric

The Bajaj Group is amongst the top 10 business houses in India. Its footprint stretches over a wide range of industries, spanning automobiles (two-wheeler and three-wheelers manufacturer), home appliances, lighting, iron and steel, insurance, travel and finance. The group’s flagship company, Bajaj Auto, is ranked as the world’s fourth-largest three and two-wheeler manufacturer. Bajaj entered the EV segment by reviving the Chetak brand. Chetak scooters date back to the year 1976 and they went on to become an icon but later got discontinued.

Ather

Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian electric vehicle company founded by Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain in 2013. It manufactures the electric scooter Ather 450 and the Ather 450X. It has also established electric vehicle charging infrastructure Ather Grid. it received ₹4.5 million (US$63,000) from the Technology Development Board under Department of Science and Technology, IIT Madras and Srini V Srinivasan, IIT alumnus and founder of Aerospike. In December 2014, Flipkart founders, Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal invested $1 million as the seed capital. Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal expressed positive sentiment towards the company and showed an inclination towards energy-efficient vehicles. Ather is renowned for its widely acclaimed electric scooter Ather 450X.

Revolt

Revolt Motors is the next-gen mobility company, created for the smart world. With technology at its roots and innovative products in the works, Revolt introduced India’s first AI-enabled, electric motorcycle. Their vision is democratising clean commuting using next-gen mobility solutions and their mission is to create a future of next-gen mobility with 100% accessibility and 0% fuel residue. They came in the limelight with their RV 400 motorcycle which can hit a top whack of 85 km/h and has a range of 80 kilometres.

Ultraviolette

A Bengaluru based automotive firm, Ultraviolette Automotive is an innovator in sustainable mobility and energy infrastructure. They unveiled the F77 which is christened as India’s first electric sports bike. Redefining the sporty bike segment, the F77 boasts of accelerating from 0-60 kmph in 2.9 seconds, a top speed of 140 kmph, and a range of 150 km on a single charge. Inspired by designs from aviation and aerospace engineering, the Ultraviolette Automotive F77 has been developed ground up – right from the design identity and the advanced engineering principles observed in design and simulations, to its batteries and multi-level safety systems.

TVS Motor Company

The third-largest 2-wheeler company in India with a revenue of over ₹20,000 Crore (US$2.9 billion). It has an annual sale of more than 3 million units and an annual capacity of over 4 million vehicles. TVS Motor is also the 2nd largest exporter in India with exports to over 60 Countries. A member of the TVS Group, it is the largest company of the group in terms of size and turnover. TVS stepped into the EV territory with its recently launched iQube. iQube has a range of 75 kilometres under eco mode and has a top whack of 78 km/h. It also comes with TVS’ SmartXonnect connectivity feature