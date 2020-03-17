BS6 Renault Duster Launched At Rs 8.49 Lakh ex-showroom

Renault has launched the BS6 compliant Duster in India. As we reported earlier as well, they have pulled off the Diesel variants out of the market. The BS6 compliant Duster is only available with the petrol engine. Prices start from 8.49 lakh ex-showroom.

Renault has discontinued the 1.5-litre K9K diesel engine and now comes with only one engine option which is the 1.5-litre petrol. The petrol mill is good for 106 hp and 142 nm of torque and is mated to a 5-Speed manual gearbox. Apart from the diesel engine, Renault has also discontinued the all-wheel-drive and AMT versions. The BS6 compliant Renault Duster range could get the addition of a CVT version in the coming times

There are 3 trims on offer namely RXE, RXS and the top-spec RXZ variant. The prices of all the three variants have gone up as compared to their BS4 counterparts. The RXE now asks for a 50,000 bump in the price while the middle trim RXS is dearer by Rs 10,000. The RXZ variant is now priced at 9.99 lakh ex-showroom. Previously, the Duster was offered in 9 overall trims across the three engine options which were available earlier but now the number of trims has come down to only 3.

If you are looking for a more powerful iteration of the Duster, you might have to wait for some time as Renault has something up their sleeves. They showcased the BS6 compliant 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbo engine at the Auto Expo 2020. The performance figures from the aforementioned engine are pretty impressive as the turbo petrol is good for 156 hp and 250 NM of torque. The Duster has always been a practical, comfortable and efficient proposition but now that the Diesel engine is no longer available, the void will be hard to fill. We recently reviewed the 2020 Duster which came with the Diesel engine and absolutely loved its practicality. Next up in the queue for a BS6 update is the Captur, which will also become a petrol-only SUV like the Duster. On the other hand, the Triber AMT which was showcased at the Expo will be introduced in the coming months.