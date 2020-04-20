BS6 Hyundai Santro Launched, Prices Start From Rs 4.57 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has finally launched the BS6 compliant version of the Santro. Offered in four variants- Era Executive, Magna, Sportz and Asta, prices start from Rs 4.57 lakh for the entry-level Era Executive trim. It goes all the way up to Rs. 6.20 lakh for the range-topping Sports CNG trim (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi). The hatchback is available in petrol and CNG fuel options.

The Hyundai Santro continues to derive its power from a 1.1-litre four-cylinder petrol engine which is good enough to produce maximum power output of 68 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 99 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,500 rpm. The powertrain is connected to a five-speed manual transmission as standard and a five-speed AMT as an option. To address a wide range of buyers, the Santro is offered with a CNG unit as well. With the factory-fitted CNG kit, the five-seater hatchback develops 58 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 84 Nm at 4,500 rpm from the same 1.1-litre petrol engine. However, it is paired only with a five-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai hasn’t brought any other changes to the Santro, and the vehicle continues to feature a cascading grille with chrome surrounds, sweptback headlamps, fog lamps, and a redesigned bumper at the exterior. The rear end of the Santro BS6 models features a large windshield, a new tail lamp cluster, a high stop lamp, and redesigned bumpers that feature plastic inserts and reflectors on either side.

The interiors continue to feature a dual, black and beige treatment on the dashboard and door trims. The cabin features silver inserts around the air conditioning vents, the gear lever & steering wheel, and features an ‘elephant’ inspired center console. On the equipment front, the Hyundai Santro gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto & Bluetooth, electronically adjustable ORVMs manual AC, rear AC vents, central locking steering mounted audio controls, foldable rear seats, and a rear washer and wiper.

Speaking of safety features, the Santro comes with ABS with EBD, dual airbags, a rear parking sensor and camera, a day/ night IRVM, speed sensing auto door locks, impact sensing auto door unlock, and a rear defogger.

The South Korean auto major brought back the iconic Santro nameplate after years of absence to celebrate the brand’s two decades of presence in the Indian market in October 2018. The third-generation Hyundai Santro endured a pretty good start to its life by averaging around 7,000 units in its initial months although the sales volume decreased gradually due to a slowdown in 2019. The new generation of the popular tallboy hatchback offers premium interiors and quite a few segment-first features.