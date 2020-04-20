CFMoto 300SR Officially Unveiled; Could Arrive In India

CFMoto stepped foot on our shores with three motorcycles catering to different segments and are looking forward to extending their portfolio in our country. Design leaks and speculations surrounding the CFMoto 300SR have been floating around the internet for quite some time now but CFMoto has finally taken the wraps off this all-new motorcycle. The complete specs of CFMoto 300SR are out in the open too as they have already started accepting bookings of this faired sports bike in Vietnam.

Also read: Upcoming Bike Launches Post the Covid-19 Lockdown

The 300SR is one handsome looking motorcycle with a fully faired design complimented by proportionate lines. The lifted rear end looks quite sporty too. The SR in its moniker stands for Sports Racing and the overall design philosophy does justice to the name. This motorcycle is available in two colours – Nebula Black and Turquoise Blue. The specs are quite decent and make a strong case for this new kid on the block. It derives power from a 292.4cc, single-cyl, liquid-cooled engine producing 28.70 HP at 8750 RPM and 25.3 Nm at 7250 RPM mated with a 6-Speed transmission.

CFMoto 300 SR comes with a 110/70/17 tyre at the front and a 140/60/17 tyre at the rear with a 292 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc coupled with the safety net of ABS. Suspension duties are handled by 37 mm upside-down forks up front and a mono suspension at the rear. Other specs include a seat height of 780 mm, ground clearance of 135 mm, kerb weight of 165 kgs and a fuel tank capacity of 12-litres.

The best thing about this motorcycle is that it is India bound and we can expect CFMoto to bring this to our markets as soon as this lockdown is lifted. Once it gets launched, it will lock horns with the likes of KTM RC 200 and the TVS Apache RR 310. It surely isn’t going to be an easy battle for the CFMoto 300SR.