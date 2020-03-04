BS6 Suzuki Gixxer SF And Gixxer 155 Launched

Showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the BS6 compliant Gixxer series comprising of Gixxer SF and the Gixxer. The BS6 compliant 155cc Gixxers will be the first offering by SMIPL in the BS6 motorcycle category.

The new BS6 compliant Suzuki Gixxer SF and Giixer are powered by the same 155cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel-injected, air-cooled SOHC engine with SEP technology. It generates 13.6ps@ 8000 rpm and 13.8Nm@6000 rpm. These figures are down from 14.1 PS at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm at 6,000 rpm for the bike’s BS4 engine. Although, in its BS6 state of tune, the updated engine promises better fuel economy. The bike continues to be available with ABS, LED illumination for the tail and headlight, 6-spoke alloy wheels and a dual-muffler exhaust system.

Prices have also gone up, where the BS6 Gixxer SF now retails at INR 1,21,871 (ex-showroom Delhi) and is available in Metallic Sonic Silver and Glass Sparkle Black. The fully-faired bike’s MotoGP edition is available at INR 1,22,900. On the other hand, the streetfighter-styled Gixxer 155 now retails at INR 1,11,871 and is available in Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Sonic Silver and Metallic Triton Blue.

Commenting on the launch of BS6 compliant Gixxer series, Mr Koichiro Hirao, ManagingDirector, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “We feel proud to announce the launch of our BS6-compliant Gixxer series, ahead of the regulation deadline. Suzuki Motorcycle India has plans to grow at a robust pace with its flagship brand, Gixxer. Both BS6 compliant Gixxer SF and Gixxer, designed keeping the Indian customers in mind, have become even more environment-friendly without compromising on the overall power and performance.”