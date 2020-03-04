Check Out The 2020 Hero Super Splendor BS6 In A First Look Video

The 2020 Hero Super Splendor BS6 is the range-topping variant of India’s best-selling motorcycle. Updated to meet the new norms, the motorcycle now also features many changes, which make it better than its older version. Below is a video which details the bike:

The biggest change on the 2020 Hero Super Splendor BS6 is the engine, which now sits in a vertical position, compared to the slanted head layout it featured before. The new 124.7 cc engine makes 16% more power than before and is rated for 10.7 Hp at 7,500 rpm and 10.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It is also fuel injected which enhances fuel efficiency and has now been paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The engine has been fitted with multiple sensors, including one for throttle position, one for manifold pressure, an air inlet temperature sensor, an oxygen sensor, an oil temperature sensor and a bank angle sensor. With all these, the Super Splendor BS6 claims an easy start in cold conditions, improved engine life and smoother engine performance.

Also Read: Hero BS6 Splendor Plus Features and Price revealed

The bike’s tubular frame has been strengthened for extra rigidity and longer life, it has been fitted with front forks which now offer 14% longer travel and as a result, ground clearance has gone up to 180mm. The seat is now 45mm longer and the rear springs are 5-step adjustable. The bike can also be had with Hero’s ‘i3S’ start-stop tech with the bike’s push-button start variants. The new Super Splendor is also offered with an optional front disc brake which is 240mm in diameter and works in sync with the rear 130mm drum with the help of an integrated braking system.

Wheels at both ends measure 18 inches and are wrapped in 80/100 and 90/90 tubeless tyres for the front and rear, respectively. The Super Splendor’s fuel tank can carry 12 litres at one go and the bike tips the scales at 123 kilos for the disc brake version and a kilo less for the non-disc brake variant. It is available in four colours – Nexus Blue, Glaze Black, Candy Blazing Red and Heavy Grey with contrasting graphics. Hero Motocorp is yet to announce prices for this motorcycle.