New Hyundai Creta To Be Offered With Advanced BlueLink Connectivity Tech

Hyundai Motor India has announced the introduction of Blue Link Advanced Connectivity Solutions for the new Creta. This enhanced version of the connected car technology will offer more than 50 connectivity features. Customers can now experience heightened voice-enabled functions by just saying ‘Hello Blue Link’ to control essential vehicle features such as Sunroof Open/Close, Seat Ventilation Control, Climate Control -Temperature, Fan Speed control, Wind Direction and Air-intake type control (Fresh/ Circulation). All this will be available along with in-vehicle assistance like dial by Number, India’s public holidays’ information and Live Cricket Scores, all at the ease of a voice command.

The new Hyundai Creta will allow customers to be more in sync with their cars via Smartwatch Integrated Blue Link app. Customers can now access Blue Link’s connected car services such as Engine Start/Stop, Door Lock/ Unlock, Vehicle Status Information (Engine, HVAC, Door, Tyre Pressure Warning, Fuel Level etc.), Auto Healthy Air Purifier (In-car air quality information), Vehicle Alerts (Geo-Fence, Speed, Time Fence, Valet, Vehicle Status and Stolen Vehicle) and receive notifications through a SmartWatch. Blue Link supports smartwatch application for Wear OS by Google, watchOS by Apple and TIZEN OS for Samsung’s Galaxy watches.

Talking about the connectivity solutions offered on the new Creta, Mr Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “With the All-New Creta, Hyundai aims to offer customers the Ultimate Technology Experience. All New Creta will feature Blue Link Connectivity, bringing in ‘Hello Blue Link’ – a wake-up word to activate voice recognition service at ease for in-car control and assistance alongside New Smart Watch Integrated Blue Link application. With Smart and Intuitive solutions offered on the All-New Creta, Hyundai aims to give customers a Quality Time on the go, enhancing the driving experience and providing a Happy Life to its customers.”

The new Creta will be launched on the 17th of March 2020 and will be available with three engine choices, two petrol and one diesel. The premium compact SUV will offer a number of segment-first features and will look to regain its top spot in the category. We’ll get you more updates about pricing and everything else from the launch and a comprehensive review of the new Creta soon. Stay tuned.