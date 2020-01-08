BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched; Asks For INR 11,000 More Than BS4 Version

The BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been officially launched in India and unlike what most expected, it’s not the new-gen model which has been spotted on test multiple times. The one that has been introduced to meet the new norms is mostly identical to the BS4 bike, except for some new hardware additions. In terms of pricing, the BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 asks for INR 1,65,025 (ex-showroom, Delhi), a hike of INR 11,000 when compared to the BS4 Classic 350.

In terms of styling, there are not too many changes, except for the fact that the bike is offered in two new colour options – Stealth Black and Chrome Black. The Stealth Black and Gunmetal Grey bikes are shod with alloy wheels which appear to be borrowed from the Thunderbird X range and come wrapped in tubeless tyres. On the other hand, the Signals, chrome black and classic black variants will continue to be shod in spoke-type wheels and tube-type rubber.

To meet the new BS6 norms, the 350cc engine has been fitted with fuel injection, an O2 sensor, a new catalytic converter and a temperature sensor. Official power figures aren’t available, yet, although we expect a slight drop in terms of on-paper figures. The 350cc, single-cylinder engine developed 19.8PS and 28Nm of torque on the BS4 bike. Other changes on the BS6 model include an instrument console which now includes a low-fuel warning and an engine malfunction indicator. In addition to dual-channel ABS, the bike also comes fitted with a side-stand inhibitor that stops the motorcycle from moving forward if the rider forgets to lift the stand up.

Royal Enfield has announced that all other motorcycles in its portfolio will be BS6 compliant by 31st March 2020 and will be backed by a three-year warranty along with three years of roadside assistance. Expect the new-gen models which were spotted testing earlier to arrive in the latter half of 2020.