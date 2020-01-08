JK Tyre Launches Jet Xtra XLM Tyre For LCVs

The market leader in Truck Bus Radial segment, JK Tyre tyre has expanded its portfolio for light commercial vehicles by introducing the new Jet Xtra XLM Tyre. Built to last, especially on the diverse Indian roads, the Jet Xtra XLM is designed to withstand extra load and provide extra tyre life. This new tyre comes with a reinforced bead area for high payload carrying capability, in different terrains. It features a dual curb rib on the sidewall which protects the tyre from various cuts and damages while a robust shoulder area helps carry a greater load.

The Jet Xtra XLM Tyre is made with special tread compound which helps in cooler running & the extra rubber mass in the center leads to extra mileage. Talking about this new launch, Mr Srinivasu Allaphan, Director-Sales & Marketing, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, said, “We are immensely proud to introduce our latest tyre offering for light commercial vehicles – the Jet Xtra XLM Tyre right at the beginning of 2020. JK Tyre is the pioneer of radials in the country and is committed to bringing the best of products and services. This launch sets the tone for what’s in store for this New Year as we continue to bring more product offerings backed by research and innovation, starting with Jet Xtra XLM. With their unique build and resilience, these tyres are well suited for intrastate and interstate travel. It is also suited to haul a market load, industrial goods, construction material, fruits and vegetables, grains, logistics and fishery.”

In terms of sales, JK Tyre has recorded a growth of more than 40% in export sales in the month of December 2019 as compared to the corresponding month of last year. Exports contributed 11% of its total revenue in FY 2019 and are expected to record a growth of more than 50% in the current financial year. In the domestic replacement market as well, the company has increased its sales by more than 18% on a y-o-y basis in December 2019. This twin strategy has worked out well for the company which is expecting to benefit from this strategy and focus on replacement and export markets in times to come.