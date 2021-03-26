BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Now Available On Amazon As Well!

There are some weird things that we all have done at some point in our entire lifetime. If you are a motorcyclist, chances are, you might have searched for your favourite motorcycle on e-commerce websites to see what pops up! Well, if you are eyeing to buy the BS6 version of the Kawasaki Ninja 300 and if you search it on Amazon, you will find the motorcycle there! And not just a scale model but the actual motorcycle! Kawasaki India has recently announced that the bookings for its newly launched Ninja 300 BS 6 can now also be made online on the Amazon India website.

More details

Customers can buy the booking vouchers online which cost ₹3,000 and get them redeemed at the nearest Kawasaki’s authorised dealership.

The booking voucher can be presented at the dealership and the amount will then be deducted from the final payment. The new Ninja 300 was launched in the Indian market earlier this month at an ex-showroom price tag of ₹3.18 lakh. It comes out as a ₹20,000 costlier model against the discontinued BS 4 model.

Specs and features

The only obvious revision has been executed in its 296cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine for BS6 compliance. In spite of that, Kawasaki says there’s no change in power output and that means it continues to pump out 38.4bhp and 27Nm. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox along with an assist and slipper clutch. It has sort of become a segment standard that during the BS6 transition, motorcycles tend to lose some power in order to become ‘greener’. But we are happy to report that the Ninja 300 will be performing in the same manner it used to before. Although the twin-cylinder configuration of the Ninja 300’s engine already guarantees smoothness, we can expect the Ninja 300 to be even smoother than before.

What piques our excitement even further is that Kawasaki has rolled out new shades for the Ninja 300. Apart from the previously showcased Lime Green paint, the 296cc motorcycle will also be available in Lime Green/Ebony and Black colours.

The bike will continue to feature the same tube diamond, steel frame and is also expected to have the same equipment and cycle parts kit. Kawasaki teased two new bikes last week, while the first (Ninja 300) has already been revealed, the second model which is unconfirmed at the moment could break cover any time soon now.