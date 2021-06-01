Trending: 
Hyundai AX-1, Tata HBX’s Competition Is Getting Ready To Be Launched
Home News BS6 Ducati Diavel 1260 Teased Ahead Of Launch

BS6 Ducati Diavel 1260 Teased Ahead Of Launch

|
Added in: News
Follow Motoroids on Goolge News

If we take a brief look at the year gone by, 2020 wasn’t that happening for Ducati India. The pandemic ruined umpteen timelines and the Italian bikemaker could launch only a few BS6-compliant bikes last year but 2021 is different. Ducati India is currently on a spree of unleashing all the beasts it has kept caged. Shortly after launching the Streetfighter V4, Ducati India has now teased the launch of the BS6-compliant Diavel. Tell us which motorcycle strikes your head first when you hear the term ‘Power Cruiser’? It is a rhetorical question because the answer has to be the Ducati Diavel.

More details

The Diavel has carved a niche for itself among the sea of superbikes and supernakeds. The Diavel is the personification of everything Ducati stands for: performance and exclusivity.

Ducati diavel 1260

Expected specs and features

The company is expected to launch both the models in India – the standard Diavel and Diavel S. The Diavel 1260 BS6 will be powered by an updated version of the same engine that featured on the BS4 models. It will a liquid-cooled L-twin Testastretta DVT 1262cc engine. It produces a maximum power of 160bhp at 9500rpm and a peak torque of 129Nm at 7500rpm. Making it comply with the more stringent norms wasn’t that difficult for the bikemaker. A bidirectional quick-shifter will be available as an optional extra. The electronic rider aids on the motorcycle work with a six-axis IMU and it comprises cornering ABS, traction control, riding modes, power modes, launch control, wheelie control, and cruise control system. The feature list includes full-LED lighting and a Ducati Multimedia System-ready 3.5-inch colour TFT display.

Ducati diavel 1260 (1)

The hardware on the standard model includes 50mm upside-down front forks and a rear mono-shock to perform the suspension tasks. The braking setup on the base model uses Brembo M4.32 callipers. The S variant, on the other hand, benefits from a more premium, Ohlins-sourced suspension and Brembo M50 monobloc callipers. While 1260 gets a 3.5-inch TFT instrument cluster with backlit switchgear, the 1260 S also packs in features like Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) with Bluetooth for telephony and turn-by-turn navigation.

Also read: Ducati Multistrada 950 S GP White Launched In India

Ducati diavel 1260 (2)

It remains to be seen whether Ducati India decides to bring the Lamborghini edition or not. Nevertheless, the BS6 Ducati Diavel should be a welcome addition to the brand’s Indian portfolio as it is quite popular here as well.

News
,
Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 