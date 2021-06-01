BS6 Ducati Diavel 1260 Teased Ahead Of Launch

If we take a brief look at the year gone by, 2020 wasn’t that happening for Ducati India. The pandemic ruined umpteen timelines and the Italian bikemaker could launch only a few BS6-compliant bikes last year but 2021 is different. Ducati India is currently on a spree of unleashing all the beasts it has kept caged. Shortly after launching the Streetfighter V4, Ducati India has now teased the launch of the BS6-compliant Diavel. Tell us which motorcycle strikes your head first when you hear the term ‘Power Cruiser’? It is a rhetorical question because the answer has to be the Ducati Diavel.

More details

The Diavel has carved a niche for itself among the sea of superbikes and supernakeds. The Diavel is the personification of everything Ducati stands for: performance and exclusivity.

Expected specs and features

The company is expected to launch both the models in India – the standard Diavel and Diavel S. The Diavel 1260 BS6 will be powered by an updated version of the same engine that featured on the BS4 models. It will a liquid-cooled L-twin Testastretta DVT 1262cc engine. It produces a maximum power of 160bhp at 9500rpm and a peak torque of 129Nm at 7500rpm. Making it comply with the more stringent norms wasn’t that difficult for the bikemaker. A bidirectional quick-shifter will be available as an optional extra. The electronic rider aids on the motorcycle work with a six-axis IMU and it comprises cornering ABS, traction control, riding modes, power modes, launch control, wheelie control, and cruise control system. The feature list includes full-LED lighting and a Ducati Multimedia System-ready 3.5-inch colour TFT display.

The hardware on the standard model includes 50mm upside-down front forks and a rear mono-shock to perform the suspension tasks. The braking setup on the base model uses Brembo M4.32 callipers. The S variant, on the other hand, benefits from a more premium, Ohlins-sourced suspension and Brembo M50 monobloc callipers. While 1260 gets a 3.5-inch TFT instrument cluster with backlit switchgear, the 1260 S also packs in features like Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) with Bluetooth for telephony and turn-by-turn navigation.

It remains to be seen whether Ducati India decides to bring the Lamborghini edition or not. Nevertheless, the BS6 Ducati Diavel should be a welcome addition to the brand’s Indian portfolio as it is quite popular here as well.