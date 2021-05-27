Ducati Multistrada 950 S GP White Launched In India

Ducati has always been associated with the colour red and that is simply justified because red represents passion, the one emotion Ducati has built its legacy upon. But no one would disagree to the fact that Ducatis look great in other colour schemes as well. Last year, Ducati introduced a new White Rosso livery to the Panigale V2 and later on, they went ahead to paint the Multistrada 950 S in what they call as new GP White livery.

More details

Now the premium Italian bike maker has announced the launch of the same in India at 15.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

We can’t help but imagine how this purpose-built ADV-tourer would look in white livery after playing it dirty on the trails. This move will supposedly attract new buyers. The new livery is supposedly inspired by the Ducati MotoGP graphics. It has a colour scheme that beautifully balances the white and grey combination. Ducati hasn’t completely parted ways with their signature red colour as there is some attractive red detailing on the frame and the half fairing.

Specs

Apart from the new livery, it remains the same mechanically. The Multistrada 950 S draws power from a 937cc Testastretta engine which is capable of producing 113 hp and complies with the Euro 5 emission standards. The motorcycle is also equipped with electronic suspension with Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evo (DSS) system, Ducati Quick Shift up & down (DQS), and full-LED headlamp with Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL).

Some of the other features include a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster, cruise control, hands-free system, 19-inch front wheel, 840 mm seat height, and Bosch cornering ABS. The motor is linked to a six-speed gearbox. The anchoring tasks are performed by twin 320mm discs at the front and a 265mm rotor at the back.

Also read: 2022 Ducati Hyper-Hooligan-Motard Breaks Cover!

Just like with the other bikes in the Multistrada family, Ducati will provide the exclusive “4Ever Multistrada” warranty that remains valid for 4 years with unlimited mileage with the new Multistrada 950 S as well. The old Multistrada 950 was available at INR 12,84,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). The S variant, with its premium hardware carries a substantial premium over its predecessor. It rivals the likes of bikes such as the Triumph Tiger 900 GT and BMW F 900 XR.