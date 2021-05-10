BS6 CFMoto 650 GT Teased; Set To Arrive Soon

You are going to hear a lot about CFMoto for quite some time now because the Chinese bikemaker is making huge waves recently. Be it internationally or in Indian scheme of things. The company has already entered BS6 era riding on its 300NK and now, it has teased the launch of BS6 650 GT. For the uninitiated, CFMoto has already teased the launch of 650 NK, GT’s roadster sibling. We can expect the company to launch both the motorcycles together and if we are lucky, we can also get to see BS6 compliant 650 MT prowling on our streets.

More details

When the 650 GT existed in our market, it carried a sticker price of INR 5.49 Lakh. We can expect the BS6 compliant tourer to cost a little more than that.

Specs and features

Apart from a BS6 compliant engine, we don’t expect any changes. In terms of chassis and dimensions, the 650 GT is 2100 mm long, about 784 mm wide and stands 1340 mm tall. The bike also has a seat height of 795 mm and a ground clearance of 150 mm. With a fuel tank capacity of 19-litres and a kerb weight of 226 kgs, the CFMoto 650 GT is a capable long-distance tourer. The suspension duties are managed by a front telescopic/retractable fork and a rear Monoshock, while the braking duties are handled by front and rear discs, along with a dual-channel ABS module from Continental. The 17-inch aluminium alloys are fitted with 120 (front) and 160 (rear) section tyres each.

Mechanically, the CFMoto 650 GT is a touring bike based on the mature and stable CFMoto 650CC engine platform. The bike is fitted with an In-line 2-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled 649.3cc engine which can produce about 61.5 HP at 9,000 rpm and around 58.5 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine is further paired with a 6-speed gearbox and is also equipped with an EFI (Electronic Fuel Injection) System.

As we mentioned earlier, CFMoto is making huge waves internationally and in the same wake, it recently unveiled the 800 MT. It is CFMoto’s derivation of the KTM 790 Adventure. Both the companies have agreed to share tech and develop new products under the same umbrella. We can expect the two-wheeler giants to bless us with some interesting set of wheels.