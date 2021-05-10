KTM To Spawn A New Breed Of 750cc Motorcycles With CFMoto

Chinese manufacturers have managed to attract some key international players to collaborate with them owing to low manufacturing costs. KTM announced its partnership with CFMoto in 2011 and since then, CFMoto is responsible for manufacturing, importing and selling KTM motorcycles in China and this doesn’t end here as both the companies have also agreed to share tech and develop products together. We recently witnessed the spawning of CFMoto 800 MT which is essentially a derivation of the KTM 790 Adventure.

More details

And now, it is official that under this collaboration, KTM will develop a new breed of 750cc motorcycles that will get unveiled sometime in 2022.

What can we expect?

KTM’s middleweight operations aren’t flowing that smoothly as the company had to replace the 790 lineup with the 890 derivatives, to make the range compliant with Euro5 emission standards. KTM has also announced that in near future, we will also get to see a new 490cc parallel-twin range that will be manufactured by Bajaj Auto in India. To bridge the gap between the upcoming 490 range and the already existing 890 lineup, the 750cc motorcycles will serve as the perfect arsenal.

The exact details of the 750 cc engines haven’t been revealed yet, we expect some new information to come our way soon. It is being assumed that the 750cc motorcycles will make comparatively less power than the 790 ones. They might also feature less tech wizardry to keep the costs in check.

Other 750s in the works too?

KTM is one such manufacturer that doesn’t shy away from utilizing the same platform to carve out different motorcycles, catering to the demands of every rider there is. The entirely new platform is expected to make its global debut sometime in 2022, with plans of rolling out a 750 Duke, 750 Adventure, and 750 Supermoto in the pipeline.

The upcoming 750 Duke is expected to replace the 790 Duke—a bike that has taken a back seat as of late, thanks to the recent launch of the KTM 890 Duke R and standard 890 Duke. The KTM 750 Duke will compete with the Triumph Trident 660, Honda CB650R, and Yamaha MT-07.

Considering these should abide by Euro-5 norms, we expect them to come to India. After all, the country is one of the biggest markets for the Austrian brand.