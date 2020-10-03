BS6 BMW G310 GS Unveiled Ahead of Launch

BMW Motorrad India is all set to unveil the BS6 G310 twins on 8th of October. Ahead of its launch, the G310 GS has already been revealed and now looks quite different than before, courtesy its new set of graphics. Now it will have to compete with the KTM 390 Adventure too, which means that BMW Motorrad would want to throw in more equipment and lower the price tag so that the G310 GS can contend better against the KTM.

More details

The new BS6 GS310 GS has been spotted testing on multiple occasions and as we mentioned earlier, it is now revealed in full so let’s take a detailed look at this Bavarian.

New colours

A few images have circulated on the internet, where the G310 GS is snapped inside a factory and some studio shots. While the studio shots feature the G310 GS donning a pair of road-biased tyres, the one clicked in the factory reveals that it will come with the same set of dual-purpose tyres seen on its outgoing model. Let’s talk about the new paint scheme first. When it comes to Adventure motorcycles, the GS ‘Rallye’ is a formidable moniker and now BMW Motorrad has decided that the baby GS will carry the same moniker too. The new paint scheme which is showcased here is the same Rallye treatment which BMW is renowned for. The ADV is dressed in the shades of blue, black, silver and red.

There’s a hint of KTM in the picture too because the tubular frame is now painted in red. Other cosmetic changes include slightly revised bodywork, aggressive sticker job with a more prominent ‘GS’ logo adorning the tank and a ‘Rallye’ vinyl at both the sides of the beak. It is also to be available in Plain Polar White and a ‘40 Years GS’ Edition. Also seen is the new LED headlamp setup which should provide adequate illumination when the sun bids goodbye.

Powertrain and expected specs

The powertrain is now BS6 compliant but despite adhering to stricter norms, it produces the same 34PS at 9500rpm and 28Nm at 7500rpm as before. In addition, the 6-speed transmission has been enhanced with assist and slipper function, which BMW calls “self-boosting anti-hopping clutch”. It also gets ride-by-wire for crispier throttle response. Though there is no word regarding the inclusion of riding modes, we have to assume that this feature is given a miss, given the fact that there are no toggle switches to browse the riding modes.

We can expect BMW to include riding modes in its next generation. There’s also a four-stage adjustable brake and clutch levers. While we were expecting the instrument cluster to have smartphone connectivity, it sadly has been missed. The bike still uses the same LCD console as before.

Also read: BMW M1000RR Becomes the First Motorcycle from BMW’s M Division

We can expect BMW to wrap up the G310R in new colour schemes as well. BMW will officially launch the BS6 G310R and G310 GS in India on 8th October. Their premium pricing did play a significant role in their run and now, reports suggest that BMW will introduce the G310 twins with a revised price tag. BMW Motorrad is expected to price the 2020 G310 GS around INR 40,000-INR 50,000 lower than its previous price of INR 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom).