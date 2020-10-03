KTM Joins Hands With Candida Louis For KTM Adventure Detours

Joining hands with motorcycle influencers is a new tactic that is being adopted by manufacturers to promote their products. And when you have something like the KTM 390 Adventure in your portfolio which is meant to go the distance, the possibilities are endless.KTM recently announced an association with the prominent motorcycle influencer Candida Louis to explore Karnataka’s exciting day trails.

More details

Candida Louis is an established rider, a passionate traveller and a resident of the state of Karnataka. She set out on the 27th of September to explore the unseen side of Karnataka through multiple day trails. She kickstarted her explorations with the KTM 390 Adventure as her partner, over a 20-day trip.

Picture credits: Candida Louis’ Instagram Handle

This trip will cover 17 exciting day trails in scenic places like Dandeli, Gokarna, Jog Falls, Badami, Hampi, Mangalore, Chikmanglur, etc. She will also be mapping the routes and sharing the details of the trails with her fans and followers.

Official statement

Here’s what Candida had to say about the KTM Adventure Detours “Every time I have set out to explore Karnataka, I have always been mesmerized by its sublime beauty. The best part is that some of these locations are less than 100 km ride from the city and are accessible through some soft, enjoyable trails. With a travel capable companion like the KTM 390 Adventure, one can easily complete these trails in less than a day. I am sure bikers like me will be yearning to begin their rides and explorations after a long break this year. Through the KTM Adventure Detours, I want to encourage riders to rekindle their explorations and Go Adventure.”

With this association with Candida, KTM has launched the first of the KTM Adventure Detours. KTM Adventure Detours are all about exploring trails which can be covered within a day riding to & fro from cities. These are unique social media partnerships that KTM would get into with its passionate customers where KTM would support them while they go on uniquely designed adventure trails and tours and map them for other riders to follow & ride on their own. Along with tarmac riding, the riders will indulge in plenty of off-tarmac, soft road riding and explore all kinds of terrains ranging from roads, ghats, beaches, waterfalls, forests, etc.

How to sign up for KTM Adventure Detours

Customers who are keen on these partnerships can mail their proposals to KTM with the subject line “KTM Adventure Detours proposal”. The KTM team will select the best proposals & support the rider on his/her detours.

Speaking on the occasion Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said “In these times, solo riding is the safest and best sport available to our riders. The KTM 390 Adventure has seen a phenomenal response since its launch and holds the promise of offering a truly capable and versatile adventure tourer to the biking enthusiasts. With the KTM Adventure Detours, we want to encourage more riders to take up adventure touring where they can pick and choose their next day trails and navigate them on their own. KTM Adventure customers interested in embarking on having their own Adventure Detours can mail their proposal to KTM at info@ktmindia.com. The best proposals would be supported by KTM India.”

The KTM 390 Adventure was launched earlier this year, marking KTM’s entry into the emerging adventure touring motorcycle segment in India. The recent years have witnessed an increasing trend in adventure touring and the interest in outdoor exploration is on the rise. The 390 Adventure has been conceptualized to address this trend and has been designed for adventure travel while also being a great ride for everyday city use.

You can follow Candida’s KTM Adventure Detours on the 390 Adventure on her and KTM India’s social handles.