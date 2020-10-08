BS6 BMW G 310 R vs KTM Duke 390: Specs & Price Comparison

When BMW first launched the G 310 R in India back in 2018, it didn’t do that well because of its premium pricing. Our price-sensitive market didn’t find it rational enough to spend more for a premium badge when something like the KTM Duke 390 was already available at a cheaper sticker price. It’s 2020 and it is turning out to be a year full of surprises, the latest one being the BS6 G 310 R’s pricing. BMW Motorrad India has launched the BS6 G 310 R at INR 2.45 Lakh. Detailed comparison For instance, its BS4 counterpart used to retail at INR 2.99 Lakh. This substantial price cut has resulted in closing the pricing gap between the G 310 R and the KTM Duke 390. So much so that the BS6 BMW G310 R is now cheaper than the KTM Duke 390 by almost INR 12,000! BMW G310R KTM Duke 390 Displacement 313cc, single-cylinder, 4 valve, water-cooled 373.2cc, single-cylinder, 4 valve, liquid-cooled Maximum power 34 PS @ 9500 rpm 43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm Maximum torque 28 NM @ 7500 rpm 37 NM @ 7000 rpm Transmission 6 speed with slipper clutch 6 speed with slipper clutch Ride by wire Yes Yes 0-100 7.17 seconds 5.5 seconds Wheelbase 1380mm 1357mm Seat height 785mm 830mm Front suspension 41 mm Upside down forks 43 mm Upside down forks Rear suspension Preload adjustable monoshock WP monoshock Braking 300mm front disc rotor

240mm rear disc rotor

Dual-channel ABS 320mm front disc rotor

230mm rear disc rotor

Dual-channel ABS Fuel tank capacity 11 litre 13.5 litre Weight 158.5 KG 167 KG TFT Display with Bluetooth No Yes

With its reduced pricing and added features, let’s see how the BS6 BMW G310 R stacks up against the KTM Duke 390.

Engine and performance

The G310 R might have become the more affordable offering of the two, but it doesn’t change the fact that the KTM Duke 390 still rules as far as outright performance goes. The G310 R’s 312cc, single-cylinder engine is now BS6-compliant and churns out 34bhp at 9,500rpm and 28Nm at 7,00rpm- the same figures as the outgoing model. However, the engine which is paired to a six-speed gearbox now gets an assist and slipper clutch as standard. BMW has included ride-by-wire throttle which is electronic throttle grip in BMW’s lingo. At the other end of the table, sits the KTM Duke 390 with a wide grin plastered on its face.

The Duke 390 makes a maddening 43.5ps of peak power @ 9000 rpm and 37nm torque @ 7000 rpm from its 373cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. Apart from a slipper clutch, it also comes with a quickshifter as standard!

Suspension and braking

Both the motorcycles are closely matched in this department because both get identical suspension setups with the front forks being USD units and the rear ones being monoshocks. But the Duke 390’s front forks are open cartridge units with bigger diameter. Assuming that the BMW G310 R’s riding dynamics haven’t changed, it is safe to say that the KTM Duke 390 will still come out winning in terms of razor-sharp handling. Things might take a turn on bad roads though. Riding both the machines extensively and back to back will give us a clearer picture.

G310 R’s braking setup includes a 300mm front disc and 240mm rear disc. The Duke 390 gets a bigger front rotor though with its 320mm diameter. Both the motorcycles get the safety net of dual-channel ABS.

Weight, fuel tank capacity and other dimensions

The Duke 390 has always been a light and nimble motorcycle but the G310 R takes it home here with its 158.5 KG weight as opposed to Duke 390’s 167 KG. The G310 R might make less power on paper but it does weigh less too. It comes with a smaller fuel tank though and can only hold 11 litres of fuel. On the other hands, the KTM Duke 390 can swallow 13.5 litres of fuel. The G310R is more approachable of the two though because of its low seat height. Shorter people find the G310 R easy to manage as compared to the Duke 390.

Also read: KTM Unleashes 890 Adventure R and 890 Adventure R Rally Edition

Pricing

This is where the BMW G310 R has outshone the KTM Duke 390. Like we mentioned before, it is around INR 12,000 cheaper than the Duke 390. We can’t wait to pitch these two European streetfighter nakeds against each other to determine which motorcycle comes out on top.