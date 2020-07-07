BS6 Bajaj Platina 100 Disc Brake Variant Launched At Rs 59,373/

Bajaj Auto has extended the variant lineup of its budget commuter motorcycle, the Platina 100, by adding a new disc brake version to the affordable commuter bike. Bajaj has revealed the prices of the Bajaj Platina 100 ES (electric start) in India, which is ₹ 59,373.

In comparison, the prices of the Platina 100 ES alloy and the Platina 100 KS alloy (kick start) are ₹ 55,546 and ₹ 49,261 respectively. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom, Delhi. The Platina 100 ES disc brake is now the top-spec model in the Platina 100 range.

Design Details

Apart from the addition of the front disc, there are no mechanical or cosmetic changes to the motorcycle which received an update earlier this year with 13 new changes. The styling on the Platina 100 ES disc brake variant is also the same as on the regular ES variant. The bike now comes with a tinted windscreen and the LED DRLs have moved a bit closer to the headlamp unit making for a neater-looking fascia. In addition to this, the bike now gets a new ribbed-pattern seat that has been borrowed from the bigger displacement Platina 110 H-Gear and the visor is now made of dark plastic instead of being body-coloured.

Powertrain

As far as the engine is concerned, the Platina 100 ES disc brake variant gets the same 102 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor, which is BS6 compliant and makes 7.77 bhp at 7,500 rpm and the peak torque output is rated to be 8.34 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 4-speed gearbox and the company claims a fuel efficiency figure of 96.9 kmpl. Bajaj also claims a top speed of 90 kmph on the Platina 100 ES disc brake variant.

Updated Mechanicals For BS6 Updated Platina 100

The new BS6 compliant Platina 100 comes with Comfortec Technology. Bajaj claims that compared to other 100 cc motorcycles, the new Platina ComforTec’s front suspension absorbs shocks better, delivering maximum comfort to the rider. The rear springs are 22% longer too. The new Spring soft seat with a unique foam structure absorbs jerks from the bottom of the seat, thus providing a comfortable ride to the riders.

Bajaj retails the base kick start variant of the Platina 100 at Rs 49,261 whereas the electric start variant is offered at a price of Rs 55,546(both prices are ex-showroom). Platina 100 still remains one of the most affordable commuter motorcycles in India with its direct rivals being Hero HF Deluxe, Splendour Plus and TVS Sport.