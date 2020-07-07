Toyota Vellfire MPV And Camry Hybrid Get A Price Hike

Last month, Toyota announced a price hike across all its models but left out Camry hybrid and Vellfire luxury MPV. But now, both the cars have become costlier too. The company has informed that the price hike is due to ‘a substantial rise in the exchange rate.’ Apart from this, the economic slowdown caused by the lockdown which ensued to curb down the spread of the pandemic might also be the reason behind recent price hikes in the automotive industry.

How much are they costlier?

The Toyota Camry Hybrid sedan is now costlier by ₹1.14 lakh, it now costs ₹37.88 lakh. On the other hand, the Vellfire luxury MPV will cost ₹4 lakh higher at ₹83.50 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). With this price hike, both the cars have joined the rest of the cars in Toyota’s lineup which also received a bump in price last month.

Camry hybrid details

The Camry Hybrid is powered by 2.5-litre hybrid powertrain which is now tweaked to comply with the BS6 standards. The powertrain is a hybrid unit and consists of both, a petrol engine and an electric motor. The petrol engine is good enough to produce 178PS and 221Nm while the electric motor puts out 120PS and 202Nm. The combined output stands at 218PS. The Camry is only available with an automatic CVT transmission. Belonging to the premium sedan segment, it isn’t surprising that Camry comes with a host of features including a touchscreen infotainment system, a JBL sound system, powered front seats with ventilation, cruise control, power-adjustable steering column, rear sunblind, sunroof and even a head-up display!

It is considered one of the safest cars in its segment. Justifying the same, it comes with nine airbags, ABS with EBD, parking sensors, a rearview camera, electronic stability control and an electric parking brake function. The cabin shouts ‘luxury’ as soon as you enter the car as it boasts of leather upholstery, 3-zone personal air-conditioning, adjustable rear seat, touch controls on the armrest and powered front seats. For more agile and responsive driving experience, Toyota has also thrown in paddle shifters.

Vellfire MPV details

On the other hand, the Vellfire MPV is powered by a 2.5-liter 4-Cylinder Gasoline Hybrid Engine which produces 115 bhp of power and a max torque of 198 Nm @2800-4000 rpm coupled with two electric motors and a hybrid battery. This has helped it in achieving fuel efficiency of 16.35 kmpl. The main selling points of this lounge on wheels are the luxurious interiors and the features that the Vellfire has on offer. It comprises of Large Executive Lounge Seats in second row accompanied with individual tables, wide headrests and individual armrests too. While the seats are wrapped in genuine leather upholstery to give you that upmarket feel. It also comes with 3 zone air conditioning to counter the infamous Indian summers. Toyota has taken care of the overall ambience too as they have loaded the cabin with 16-Color Ambient Roof Illumination.

To keep the party going, Toyota has coupled the Vellfire with a 10” audio with 17 speaker system from JBL. The infotainment screen comes with a lot of connectivity options like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SmartDeviceLink. The rear ceiling boasts of a 13” screen Power Adjust (open, close, tilt) HDMI port, Wi-fi to keep the rear passengers entertained.