Brand New Bentley Bentayga Totalled on Indian Roads

The demand for SUVs has been on a constant rise, due to which many car manufacturers, who were not known to make SUVs have started producing them. Premier luxury brands like Rolls Royce and Bentley too have joined this bandwagon and offer one SUV each. While the Cullinan from Rolls Royce is still a new player in our market, the Bentley Bentayga has been around for quite some time and has had many buyers in our market. Unfortunately, one of the few Bentayega SUVs plying on our roads was involved in an accident, ending up being totalled, on the streets of Delhi.

While the cause of the accident is not known yet, it appears to be a collision between the rickshaw and the SUV. We do not know if there were any injuries involved but going by the looks of the vehicles involved, it seems that the rickshaw driver and his passengers, if there were any, could have been seriously injured, The luxury SUV on the other hand, stood with all its airbags deployed, keeping the occupants cocooned in a massive 2.5-ton roll cage.

If it was a head-on collision, it is pretty obvious that one of the two vehicles involved was being driven on the wrong side of the road. While we aren’t sure what happened there, this is a very bad habit we have adopted, sometimes just to avoid a signal, sometimes done to by-pass traffic and sometimes done for the simple reason that the next median on the road is too far away. It is very unfortunate to see life-threatening incidents occur just because we cannot follow traffic rules.

Powered by a massive 6-litre, twin-turbo W12 engine, the Bentayga generates 600 hp and 900 Nm. The driver has a lot of power on tap while being surrounded in supreme luxury and the cabin is so well insulated, it is very easy to lose track of the kind of speed you are doing in this luxury SUV. Although, no matter what you drive when out there on the road, drive safe and care for others’ safety too.