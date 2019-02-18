New 2019 Ford Endeavour Image Gallery

For the year 2019, the Ford Endeavour has been updated with some new features, both externally and on the inside. It gets a new colour option too and the 2.2-litre engine has been brought back with a manual stick. We’ll only be able to share all the information along with a proper review of the car on the 22nd of February, 2019. Until then, here are some images for you to take a look at the changes and the new colour.

In terms of engines, Internationally, the Endeavour is offered with a new 2-litre diesel engine, which is offered with either a single turbocharger or a twin-turbocharger setup. The single turbocharged unit is tuned to produce 180 PS of power and 420 Nm of torque, while the twin-turbocharged engine makes 203 PS and 500 Nm.

However, for the Indian market, Ford will continue to offer the 4 pot 2.2-litre motor and the 5 pot 3.2-litre motor with the same power and torque figures. Ford might offer the new engines once the BS VI emission norms and regulations kick in. The 6-speed automatic gearbox will remain unchanged but there will be a manual on offer with the 2.2-litre motor. This should keep those happy who missed rowing the stick themselves on this Ford.

Things have been changed on the inside as well in terms of upholstery. The infotainment system has been updated, to bring it in line with Ford’s latest interface offered elsewhere. Some comfort-oriented features have been added too. In terms of styling, the updates are minor, where the rear is nearly identical to the model this update replaces.

The Ford Endeavour will continue to slug it out with the Toyota Fortuner, the Isuzu MU-X and the new kid on the block, the Mahindra Alturas G4. With more equipment and an additional engine option, the Endy should now offer more to prospective buyers and pull in those who worship a manual gearbox over the comfort of an automatic. Expect a small spike in prices, and the addition of a new variant with the new model, which shall be unveiled at the launch of the car on the 22nd of February, stay tuned.