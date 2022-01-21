Yamaha XSR 155 Gets A New Livery!

So far 2022 has brought us some of the most exciting announcements and launches. It is praiseworthy as in these changing times buyers want something new and something different from the crowd. Yamaha has guessed the nature of buyers and has begun the new year by launching special colours and livery for the XSR 155 in the Indonesian market. Recent times have seen a massive inflow of buyers in the retro sports segment and this release is intended to pamper this group.

What’s New?

The 2022 iteration of the XSR 155 gets a Matte Dark Blue Authentic colour option and a special Yamaha World Grand Prix 60th Anniversary livery. This new Matte Blue colour gives the bike a dark tone. It also gets some silver decals on the tank and around the body-coloured front mudguard.On the other hand, Yamaha World Grand Prix 60th Anniversary livery was inspired by the red and white design of the YZR500 (0W48) used by champion Kenny Roberts at the 1980 500 cc Grand Prix.

On the XSR 155, the design is seen from the red speed-block on the horizontal line with a black stripe on the motor body, then the touch of gold on the alloy wheels further reinforces the characteristics of this livery. Coming to price, the standard colour variants are marketed at an Indian equivalent of ₹ 1.91 Lakh whereas the World Grand Prix 60th Anniversary edition will be offered at an Indian equivalent of ₹ 1.94 Lakh

Quick recap

The design packs the retro charm with the tear-drop fuel tank, round headlamp, the vintage-looking single seat which is also available in tan brown colour. The bike also gets a dual-tone contrast paint finish with blackened side panels, wheels, mudguards, exhaust, and the engine and clutch cover, giving the bike a hefty look.

The XSR-Series offers a wide range of retro-sport motorcycles starting from the smallest 155cc engine to the larger 900cc option. Although the XSR 155 sits at the bottom of the spectrum. it gives a good starting point to all motorcycle enthusiasts. And one is not to fooled by the smaller capacity engine, as it is the same 155cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) as seen on the evergreen R15 V4. Under the retro sports bodywork, this engine puts out 19Hp and 15Nm of torque. But this is not it as the bike also gets the latest technology like, LED lighting, a full-LCD instrument console, ABS, and Assist & Slipper Clutch.

Will it come to India?

The XSR 155 is based on the Yamaha MT-15 which is already available in our country, but so far, the brand has not made any announcements regarding the launch of the XSR 155 in the Indian market. Looking at the rising motoring culture in our country and more and more people moving towards personalized mobility, it could be that we hear from Yamaha sooner than we think.