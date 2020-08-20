Hyundai India Comes Out Winning In The New Digitized World

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), has been pioneering digital transformation by curating engaging virtual experiences for customers, remotely connecting them with Brand Hyundai. The ongoing global pandemic has resulted in everything taking the virtual path and the Korean carmaker seems to have adapted to the new digital normal pretty well. Amidst the pandemic, Hyundai has continued to virtually engage its customers through innovative and impactful digital content.

More details

The content ranging from social outreach initiatives such as #HyundaiCares campaign to Hyundai’s Corporate Brand Anthem #HaqHaiHamara, Virtual World of Hyundai – #TheNextDimension and many more captivating campaigns. With these innovative and engaging campaigns, Hyundai has observed a growth in contribution from digital enquiries and also a 25% increase in Hyundai website traffic compared to Pre-COVID times.

Commenting on the company’s digital initiatives, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Through our relentless pursuit of innovation, we have bridged the gap to seamlessly connect customers with Brand Hyundai. Guided by our ‘Future Ready’ Business Strategy, Hyundai has been quick off the mark to adapt to this New Normal and by creating gripping & futuristic content amalgamated with leading virtual platforms, Hyundai has gone on to bring forth the most interactive virtual experiences through its digital campaigns.”

Hyundai brought to life an inimitable experience for its customers, digitally connecting them with the virtual world of Hyundai to showcase 3 new products for 2020: All-new Creta, Verna and the New Tucson, in #TheNextDimension. The exclusive virtual program premiered over digital platforms garnered over 177 Million views and a reach of over 210 Million making it among the Top 10 most-watched Indian ads on YouTube in July’2020.

In addition to this, Hyundai Corporate Brand Anthem ‘Haq Hai Humara’ has grabbed the top spot for being the most-watched Indian ad on YouTube in July’2020 with over 123 Million views and a reach of over 98 Million, surpassing all expectations.

Hyundai Corporate brand anthem ‘Haq Hai Humara’ was conceived and curated in July 2020 featuring Hyundai Corporate Brand Ambassador Mr. Shah Rukh Khan and depicts gratitude to all frontline workers and the citizens of the country who have risen up to this challenge with their steadfast spirit and for their invaluable contribution in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The anthem in association with Universal Music Group & Brands (UMGB) has been composed and sung by prolific music composer and singer Mr. Vishal Mishra and written by acclaimed lyricist Mr. Manoj Muntashir.

Hyundai recently introduced a ‘Mobility Membership’ program, a one-stop solution to fulfil different needs of customers throughout their ownership journey. It has been curated across categories to provide exclusive benefits and enhanced convenience for all new customers. These days, brands look to create an ecosystem surrounding their products, which attempts to address customers’ needs, other than those related to the actual product. The newest such brand to announce such an initiative is Hyundai India.

Hyundai has collaborated with reputed partners to form an ecosystem catering to the 3 Key Pillars of customer needs under the ‘ Hyundai Mobility Membership’:

Core Car- Carefree Driving: ‘A one-stop solution that caters to all your car needs’

Partners –Hyundai MOBIS, Shell and JK Tyre

Mobility- Always on the Move: ‘Smart Mobility options for all travel needs’

Partners –Revv, Zoomcar, Avis, Savaari and DriveU

Lifestyle – Your Life Your Way: ‘Benefits to offer convenience for daily transactions’