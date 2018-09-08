New Ford Aspire Face-lift Spied as it Arrived at Dealership

Spy shots have managed to reveal the new styling cues and update to the features prior to launch. As the images show, the front has gotten restyled with the inclusion of a chrome honeycomb grille while the current outgoing model still gets horizontal slats. With the inclusion of a wider air dam, changes can also be seen on the headlamps and fog lamp cluster along with LED DRLs. The new Figo Aspire face-lift will be powered by a new 1.2 liter, 3 cylinder petrol engine from the Dragon series of engines which also does duty on the Freestyle. This engine puts out 96 bhp of power and 120 Nm torque and also comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. While the familiar 1.5 liter, 4 cylinder turbocharged diesel engine will continue being on offer, it makes an impressive 100 bhp of power and 215 Nm torque.

The new Figo Aspire comes with new multi-spoke alloy wheels, while the rest of the side profile seems the same. Coming to the rear of the Figo Aspire, the rear bumper has been slightly redesigned while the tail lights look the same as the outgoing version. It now also gets a reverse parking camera on top of the number plate housing. Also, new on the Figo Aspire is the dual-tone finish on the interiors that come in a combination of black & beige along with a gloss black trim. The dashboard has been refreshed with a floating touch screen for the center console that is also found on the likes of the Ecosport & Freestyle. The car also comes with a 3-pod instrument cluster and a 3-spoke multi-function steering wheel.



The Maruti Swift Dzire has been the segment leader for quite a while with sales of over 20,000 units a month. Even though the segment included rivals like the Tata Tigor, Hyundai Xcent, Tata Zest, it’s the updated Honda Amaze that really stole the spotlight and managed to secure up to 9,000+ sales per month. The Ford Figo Aspire currently averages at about 1,000 units per month in sales but with the face-lift, Ford really intends to up its game and take the fight to its rivals. To further enhance its sales, reports suggest that Ford will be offering the new Figo Aspire with a CNG variant, probably with the intention to cater to the fleet taxi market.

Image Courtesy – Team-BHP