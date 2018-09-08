Ford Issues Yet Another Recall For The Petrol EcoSport

The first recall was issued back in July when Ford had recalled 1,018 units of the facelifted Ecosport to inspect a possible fault in the front driver and passenger seat recliner locks. The affected units were manufactured between November and December in the year 2017. Ever since they have been consistently updating the EcoSport with different variants and equipment on offer. The latest addition to these variants were the new EcoSport S variants. After customers reported issues with the car suddenly decelerating, Ford has now issued a voluntary recall for over 7,249 units of the EcoSport that were manufactured between November 2017 and March 2018. This recall is to update the Powertrain Control Module (PCM) software for the 1.5-litre petrol engine. This 3 cylinder petrol engine makes quite a punchy 121bhp and 150 Nm of torque and is quite part of the Ford’s Dragon Series. The update is software is to eliminate any occurrence of sudden deceleration or unnecessary battery drainage. Owners and buyers will be contacted by the company through email or post if their car needs this update. They can also visit Ford’s website to check if their vehicle is affected by the recall by entering their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). This issue doesn’t seem to have affected the much loved 1.0 EcoBoost engine that was introduced later in 2018. It’s also a three-cylinder motor but instead makes a spectacular 123Bhp of power and 170Nm of torque. The EcoSport also happens to be Ford’s best selling car, selling over 4,000 units every month. However Ford hasn’t announced yet if the software update would be free of charge or will owners have to pay for it, but given Ford’s reputation, they’ll most likely do it for free!

Click here to find out if your EcoSport is affected by this issue and is part of the recall.