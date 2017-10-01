BMW unveils a new logo in black and white, probably for its premium models

German auto manufacturer, BMW recently unveiled a new badge in black and while, probably for its premium range of cars. The new logo will feature a black and white colour combination and the full name of the company i.e. ‘Bayerische Motoren Werke’ carved on it. BMW still hasn’t confirmed, which models will get the special treatment, but we reckon that the upcoming models like upcoming 7-series, X7, 8-series and the unreleased i8 roadster, will be seen wearing the new badge.

Also Read: BMW Recalls More Than 45,000 7-series Sedans; Is Yours One Of Them?

BMW still hasn’t made any official announcement yet, the German carmaker probably wants to make their ‘exclusive models’ stand out from the rest of their portfolio, it will take some time for the people to get familiar with the new logo, considering the high recall value of the old logo.

image source: inautonews