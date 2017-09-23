BMW Recalls More Than 45,000 7-series Sedans; Is Yours One Of Them?

BMW has announced that they will recall 45,484 7-series luxury sedans due to some software problem that causes the doors to open automatically anytime. Models which were built from 2005-2008 are facing this glitch. The recalled models are, 745i, 745Li, 750i, 750Li, 760i, 760Li, and B7 Alpina equipped with the Comfort Access or Soft Close Automatic features.

BMW along with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has discussed this issue in April and decided to start the recalling-process in May. BMW is figuring out a way to fix this problem. Once BMW finds a way to fix this issue, they will contact the customers through e-mails and the customers can make an appointment to their nearest BMW service centre. BMW has confirmed that no injuries have been reported due to this issue.

“We are working as efficiently as possible to determine a fix and we will be sending out letters asking customers of affected vehicles to contact an authorized BMW center and schedule an appointment once the remedy is available,” a BMW official said in a statement.

In 2012, BMW recalled 7,500 (2005-2007) 7-series sedans for the same issue and the NHTSA wants to ensure that whether BMW had recalled all the faulty 7-series. Now that the same error is repeated, the German manufacturer will try to look high and low so that they don’t face any kind of fines.