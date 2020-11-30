BMW R1250 GS Is Kunal Khemu’s Latest Prized Possession

The BMW R1250 GS is considered to be the ‘Big Daddy’ of all the ADV-tourers out there. It sits at the top of the food chain and is included in almost every motorcyclist’s dream garage. Bollywood Actor Kunal Khemu has gifted himself a spanking new BMW R1250 GS and recently posted pictures of his newly acquired possession on his social media handles. While we have seen many Bollywood celebrities buying expensive and exotic motorcycles, buying a big and burly, purpose-built ADV-tourer goes on to show one thing – that the person is actually fond of motorcycles.

This is not the first time that we have seen Kunal Khemu expressing his love for motorcycles as he often goes on weekend rides astride his Ducati Scrambler.

Talking about the motorcycle now, the R 1250 GS range is available in four variants – GS Standard, GS Pro, GS Adventure Standard and GS Adventure Pro. Between the two, the R 1250 GS is the more road-biased, long-distance adventurer, while with the ‘Adventure’ suffix, the other bike is more like the go-anywhere GS. Both motorcycles are uniquely designed in typical ‘GS’ style and sit at the top of the range of BMW’s globe-trotter bikes. Powering both motorcycles is a 1,245 cc, 2-cylinder Boxer engine which cranks out 136 Hp at 7,750 rpm and 143 Nm at 6,250 clicks, all delivered to the rear wheel via a Shaft drive. With an increase in capacity over the 1200 series, the new engine also gets BMW’s variable camshaft control tech called ‘ShiftCam’. Both motorcycles are capable of hitting a top speed in excess of 200 km/h.

Where the 1250 GS’ fuel tank can swallow 20-litres of fuel, the Adventure variant gets a bigger unit which can store 10-litres more. That aside, the difference is also in the wheels, where the 1250 GS rides on 19″ front and 17″ rear cast aluminium wheels, the Adventure model gets cross spoked, similarly sized wheels.

The difference lies also in the weight, where the Adventure model weighs 268 kilos (wet), the vanilla GS 1250 tips the scales at 249 kilos (wet). Both bikes get two riding modes as standard, an automatic stability control system, Hill-start control to make climbing steep slopes easier, anti-hopping clutch, BMW Motorrad integral ABS, BMW’s patented and unique Paralever and Telelever suspension system, a 6.5″ colour TFT screen for instrumentation, LED head and taillights, a 12V socket, and much more.