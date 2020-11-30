All-new Ducati Monster Slated to Get Unleashed on 2nd December!

The fifth and the final episode of the Ducati World Premiere will go live on 2nd December and Ducati is going to unleash its one of the most hotly anticipated motorcycles that day- the updated Monster! Ducati’ social media handles have also started building the hype even further by posting teaser images. The Ducati Monster is one of the most iconic naked streetfighters in the world of motorcycling and is renowned to carry some signature design traits. Ducati has already unveiled a host of new motorcycles in the past one month, including the Multistrada V4, Supersport 950, Panigale V4 SP, updated XDiavel and Scrambler range.

More details

The all-new Monster has already been spied testing somewhere in Germany and if reports are to believed, it has gone through a major overhaul.

Expected changes

People who love the Ducati Monster know that its exposed trellis frame has been its one of the most iconic and signature traits. But it seems like that Ducati is going to ditch it for a lightweight aluminium frame. The leaked design render also suggests the same that Ducati has completely overhauled the underpinnings. The absence of trellis frame might not go down that well with the purists but it is going to help the Monster in multiple aspects.

The weight is going to come down significantly while resulting in better agility and performance at the same time. Moreover, the new Ducati Monster is also expected to feature design changes that would make it look more angular and aggressive. However, it will continue with the classic round and low-slung headlamp and broad fuel tank design.

It is also being speculated that Ducati might swap the same 937cc motor from the Hypermotard and Multistrada 950 in the all-new Monster. The Multistrada 950 S draws power from a 937cc Testastretta engine which is capable of producing 113 hp and complies with the Euro 5 emission standards. We can expect the performance to hover in the same range while Ducati might tune the engine a little to match the characteristics of the Monster. We can also expect to see the updated TFT screen to make its way to the all-new Monster along with an updated set of electronics. Like all the other Ducatis that were unveiled at the World Premiere episodes, we expect the all-new Monster to make its way here as well, sometime next year.