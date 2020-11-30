Mahindra Drops Introductory Price Offers, Hikes The Price Of New Thar Off-Roader

What is expected from an off-roading machine? It should be affordable, rugged, easily customizable, feature-rich, powerful, and have a respectable Mahindra badge. Indeed the new Mahindra Thar has all of these traits and that can be seen when the SUV crossed more than 20,000 units booking just after its launch. At present, the waiting period for the new Mahindra Thar is up to 7 months, which means if you book the SUV today, you’ll have to wait until May 2021 to drive it home. To curb this high demand, Mahindra has tried all possible methods like halting the sales of two base AX trims. However, the carmaker has now announced that the Mahindra Thar will undergo a new price hike.

More details

Mahindra has recently sent emails, SMS, and voice messages to the existing customers as well as the interested customers, regarding the price hike, which will be applicable from 1st December 2020. The carmaker has confirmed that the last day to enjoy the booking at current pricing levels is 30th November 2020. This price hike was expected because the company was selling the new Mahindra Thar at an introductory price offer, starting at Rs 9.8 lakh and going up to Rs 13.75 lakhs for the top-spec model. The company will now drop this introductory pricing and thus, from 1st December onwards, you’ll need to spend a little more to get your hands behind the new Mahindra Thar.

In a recent Global NCAP test, the new Mahindra Thar scored a 4-star safety rating, which makes it the one of the safest off-roading machine on the Indian streets. Apart from this, we expect the carmaker to soon resume the bookings for the base variants of the Mahindra Thar with this price hike. On the power and performance front, the new Mahindra Thar debuts a new 2.0-litre ‘mStallion’ petrol engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard and also has the option of a 6-speed automatic. Also on offer, is the new Mahindra Thar’s diesel engine, which is a 2.2-litre mHawk unit, that will be available with a 6-speed manual gearbox as well a 6-speed torque converter automatic as an option.