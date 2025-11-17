IGNYTE IGN-16 Helmet Launched with Kevlar Protection & Multi-Impact EPP Tech

IGNYTE has now brought out a new helmet in the market, the IGN-16, and that is aimed at riders who want something tougher and more dependable without adding unnecessary complexity. Priced from Rs 5,999, the focus here is on safety, comfort, and design ready for some serious riding.
One of the IGN-16’s biggest highlights is the use of Kevlar, also found in bulletproof jackets and military helmets. Its presence instantly gives the shell a sense of strength and durability. Adding to that is EPP multi-impact protection. While traditional materials may stay crushed after being hit, EPP is meant to bounce back into shape and give the helmet added resilience to take on more than one hit over time.
The outer shell is made from a PC-ABS blend to keep the structure stable, while the inside gets soft padding made from anti-allergic and antimicrobial fabrics. Since the padding is removable and washable, it becomes easier to maintain-especially for those who use the helmet daily or frequently ride long distances.
Some of the key features include:
- A polycarbonate visor with anti-scratch and UV protection
- Pinlock 30 insert to help reduce fogging
- Fresh air vents, a rear spoiler, and airflow channels for smoother rides
- Choice of Double D-Ring or a Micrometric buckle
- ISI + DOT certification for added safety assurance
IGNYTE has also gone wide with its colour and design options. The Quantum Collection brings 14 graphic styles, the Steady Collection adds 4 more, and there are 17 mono-colour choices for riders who prefer cleaner visuals. The helmet is available in sizes from 540 mm to 620 mm and weighs around 1750 grams. A 3-year warranty adds further peace of mind.
Each box also includes a few useful extras – an extra smoke visor, a balaclava, sports cheek pads, extra fitting pads, and even a small IGN-16 model showing how the EPP cushioning works internally.
Speaking about the product, Kashish Kapur, Director at IGNYTE, said that the IGN-16 combines multi-impact safety with Kevlar reinforcement to give riders greater confidence on the road, reflecting their continued push toward advanced, rider-focused protection.
The IGN-16 is now available across all IGNYTE and Steelbird dealerships, as well as on major online platforms.
Overall, it comes across as a helmet meant for everyday riders who need strong protection, clear visibility, and a design that is ready for long rides.