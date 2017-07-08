Home News BMW Motorrad Spezial Ex-Works Customization Options Launched
By Team MotoroidsJuly 8, 2017

With the launch of the updated 2018 BMW Motorrad line-up, BMW announced the launch of the Spezial customization programme. When the program starts in August 2017, the company will extend the individualisation options exclusive to the R nineT to include other models of the Heritage and Touring range.

July 8, 2017-070717-bmw-motorrad-spezial-custom-rnine-t-animated-600x422.gif

The parts can be ordered as special equipment fitted at the factory itself or they can be retrofitted on to existing bikes through the company’s authorised dealerships with dedicated sections called the ‘Spezial World’.
Customizations ordered ex-works will be fully documented on the bike’s invoice and would be covered by the warranty and financing schemes availed.

July 8, 2017-BMW-Motorrad-Spezial-004-600x400.jpg

In its press release, BMW promised that the factory customizations ordered from the Spezial range would feature the best quality, thanks to good materials and strict attention to detail.

BMW Motorrad Offers Optional Instrument Cluster With 6.5 Inch TFT Display

 

July 8, 2017-BMW-Motorrad-Spezial-006-600x450.jpg

The Heritage range includes the R nineT and its derivatives including the Pure, Scrambler, Racer and Urban GS. The Touring range, on the other hand, includes the R 1200 RT, K 1600 GT, K 1600 GTL and K 1600 B.

July 8, 2017-BMW-Motorrad-Spezial-005-600x464.jpg

The packages for R nineT includes special metallic black and aluminium-blue dual tone paint jobs and number graphics. Buyers can also opt for the ‘Option 719’ package which includes milled Aluminium parts bolted onto the bike.

July 8, 2017-BMW-Motorrad-Spezial-007-400x600.jpg

The Touring range gets optional blue and grey paint with hand-painted pinstripes under the lacquer. A special embossed quilted saddle and ‘Option 719’ forged alloys are also on offer.

2018 BMW Motorrad Line-Up Facelift Announced : Complete Feature List

July 8, 2017-BMW-Motorrad-Spezial-001-600x400.jpg

BMW also said that a new generation of the Motorrad Configurator would be launched to allow the customer to configure his personalized motorcycle with the personalized parts and to see the bike with the parts installed.

