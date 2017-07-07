BMW Motorrad Offers Optional Instrument Cluster With 6.5 Inch TFT Display

To offer better display of information to the rider, BMW Motorrad will now offer a new Connectivity option featuring a 6.5 inch full-colour TFT display. The aim of the new, optional display is to offer fast and safe information with the least possible distraction from the traffic situation.

The rider can access motorcycle and connectivity functions quickly with the BMW Motorrad multi-controller and the integrated approach. In addition the new TFT display combines the familiar “classic” display of data such as rpm and speed with new technology thereby providing an enormous range of features.

Using the phone and listening to music in comfort while riding. If the rider for example connects a smartphone and a helmet equipped with BMW Motorrad communication system using the TFT display, he can access the media playback and phone functions. These phone and media functions can be used without having to install an app.

If a Bluetooth connection has been established with any standard smartphone, the rider can enjoy listening to music while riding. The rider can see all his smartphone contacts in the TFT display and can select and call contacts using the multi-controller. If there is an incoming call while on the road, the rider can quickly take or reject the call with a single tip of the controller.

Moreover, the free BMW Motorrad Connected App is claimed to offer everyday-suitable and practice-oriented arrow navigation directly via the TFT display. Both the navigation itself and the ability to access the app functions directly on the motorcycle represent a real stand-alone feature. The BMW Motorrad Connected App also offers further features such as recording your ridden routes or displaying ride statistics and information.

The arrow navigation in the form of turn-by-turn arrow directions directly in the TFT display and provides very precise turn indications including lane guiding. Last destinations or points of interest can also be called up directly using the TFT display.

Apart from these Connectivity functions, the new TFT display also displays ride-relevant information. The new TFT display also features the On-board Computer PRO with numerous display and setting options.

The new TFT display also offers access to the motorcycle settings and information. Rider can, for example, read the tyre pressure settings at the front and rear very simply without being distracted from the traffic situation.

The new Connectivity option will be launched in autumn 2017 on the R 1200 GS and R 1200 GS Adventure. Further models will follow.