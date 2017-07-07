2018 BMW Motorrad Line-Up Facelift Announced : Complete Feature List

BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler arm of the Bavarian manufacturer, has announced the list of updates to its product line-up for 2018. The Company has announced that the Model Year 2018 will see a number of facelift measures in the BMW Motorrad programme. Here’s a quick glance at what’s new in store for MY2018 BMW Motorrad product line-up.

BMW R 1200 GS.

Emergency Call (optional equipment).

Connectivity (optional equipment).

LED auxiliary headlights in new design (optional equipment).

BMW R 1200 GS Adventure.

Emergency Call (optional equipment).

Connectivity (optional equipment).

Pro riding modes with additional “Dynamic” and “Enduro” riding modes. Using a coding plug, the “Dynamic” mode is changed to “Dynamic Pro” and the “Enduro” mode to “Enduro Pro” mode. The Pro riding mode continues to feature ABS Pro, dynamic brake light, Dynamic Traction Control DTC as well as Hill Start Control HSC (optional equipment).

Dynamic ESA next generation with automatic damping adjustment and automatic self-levelling function (optional equipment).

Keyless Ride as a new component of the Touring Package (optional equipment).

Shift Assistant Pro as a new component of the Dynamic Package (optional equipment).

Passenger package with standard windshield and standard seat (optional equipment).

High Rallye seat (optional equipment).

LED auxiliary headlights in new design (optional equipment).

New colour Racing red, black frame, black brake callipers, silver fuel tank.

Style Rallye: new colour Light white/Cordoba blue, Cordoba blue frame, gold brake callipers, Cordoba blue fuel tank with large logo, Rallye seat, radiator and frame protection, short windshield.

Style Exclusive: new colour Black storm metallic/Dark slate metallic matt/Achat grey, frame Achat grey, gold brake callipers, Dark slate metallic fuel tank with large logo.

The colours Racing red matt and Light white are no longer available.

BMW R 1200 RT.

ABS Pro including dynamic brake light as standard.

Emergency Call (optional equipment).

Dynamic Traction Control DTC (in conjunction with the Pro riding modes optional equipment).

RT logo embossed on passenger seat.

BMW Motorrad Spezial parts (special paintwork and equipment).

Style Elegance: Carbon black metallic, windshield covers and chrome-plated handlebar weights,

chrome pannier trim, gold brake callipers, silver wheel rims, silver drivetrain.

chrome pannier trim, gold brake callipers, silver wheel rims, silver drivetrain. Style Sport: new colour Mars red metallic / Dark slate metallic matt with tapes, gold brake

callipers, Sport windshield, Asphalt grey wheel rims, black drivetrain.

callipers, Sport windshield, Asphalt grey wheel rims, black drivetrain. The paint finish Platinum bronze is no longer available.

BMW R 1200 R.

Style Exclusive: new colour Iced chocolate metallic, gold brake callipers, stainless steel fuel tank cover, Achat grey metallic matt frame, tape on fuel tank.

The paint finish Thunder grey metallic will no longer be available.

BMW R 1200 RS.

Style Exclusive: new colour Frozen bronze metallic/Black storm metallic, gold brake callipers, stainless steel fuel tank cover, Frozen bronze metallic engine spoiler, Achat grey metallic matt frame.

New colour Blackstorm metallic.

The paint finish Lupin blue metallic will no longer be available.

BMW S 1000 XR.

Style HP: new HP Motorsport colours (Light white/Racing blue metallic/Racing red) including Pro seat with stitched XR-logo (from 09/2017).

The paint finish Light white/Granite grey metallic/Racing red will no longer be available.

BMW S 1000 RR.

Akrapovič full titanium exhaust system (optional equipment, from 10/2017).

BMW C 650 Sport.

New paint finish Austin yellow metallic.

The paint finish Valencia orange metallic matt will no longer be available.

BMW C 650 GT.

New paint finish Ocean blue metallic matt.

The paint finish Frozen bronze metallic will no longer be available.

BMW K 1600 GT, K 1600 GTL and K 1600 B.

LED auxiliary headlights in new design (optional equipment).

BMW Motorrad Spezial parts for K 1600 GT and K 1600 GTL (special paint finishes and optional equipment).

BMW F 700 GS.

New paint finish Racing blue metallic in conjunction with Light white frame colour.

The paint finish Racing Red is no longer available.

BMW F 800 GS.

New paint finish Racing blue metallic in conjunction with Light white frame colour.

The paint finish Ostra grey metallic will no longer be available.

BMW F 800 GS Adventure.

New paint finish Racing blue metallic in conjunction with Light white frame colour.

The paint finish Catalano grey metallic will no longer be available.