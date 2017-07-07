Mercedes-Benz India Announces Best Ever Q2 And Half-Yearly Sales Report

Mercedes-Benz created registered its best ever June, Q2 and half-yearly sales. The Indian arm of the German luxury automobile manufacturer registered an 18% growth by selling 3521 units in the April- June 2017 period. This sales growth also marks the brand’s highest ever half-yearly (H1) volumes at 7171 units, up by 8.7% (January-June 2016: 6597 units).

This sales growth is aided by a comprehensive product portfolio comprising sedans, SUVs and the AMG performance cars. The E-Class sedan continued its sales success and remained the highest single selling model for the brand in January-June 2017 period. The launch of the Long Wheelbase E 220 d also enabled Mercedes-Benz to cater to the increasing demand of this segment benchmark luxury business sedan. Similarly, the C-Class and the S-Class continue to remain on top of customer preference.

The luxury SUV segment comprising the GLA, GLC, GLE and the GLS grew strongly and recorded a 31% growth in the January-June 2017 period. The GLC remained the highest selling SUV in Mercedes-Benz’s portfolio in H1 2017, followed by the GLE, GLA and the GLS.

The launch of the new GLA is expected to drive the demand further in the remaining quarters of the year. The high performance AMG models also sustained their growth momentum in the performance segment and achieved steady year on year growth.

Speaking on the occasion, Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said that they continue their leadership position in the Indian luxury car market. Having set the sales momentum in Q1 2017, they are glad to better themselves with an impressive Q2 sales performance, which grew by a robust 18%. This sales performance further strengthens their customer centric strategy, which is bearing fruit. They are confident of their leadership in the market by sustaining this growth story in the remaining quarters as well. The demand for the Long Wheelbase E-Class in particular has contributed immensely to their volumes. It is most satisfying to witness that their product introductions were highly appreciated by customers leading to a steady growth across the NGCs, sedans, SUVs and the performance cars.

Folger elaborated, “Mercedes-Benz India is on the right track with its long term objective of achieving a sustained and profitable growth for our business in India. Our continued sales success, firmly underscores the acceptance of our go to customer approach, which provides us with a competitive edge and a proven brand premium, in the Indian luxury car industry.”