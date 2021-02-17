BMW M340i Is Going To Be The First Locally Assembled M Performance Model

This one is for every beemer fanboy! BMW is slowly but steadily expanding its line-up in India and the newest entrant in the BMW India portfolio is going to be the BMW 3-Series M340i. It will be an M performance model and will be the first locally assembled M performance model in India. D-Day for the launch is singled out to the 10th day of March 2021.

More details

The M340i will be assembled at BMW’s plant in Chennai, Tamil Nadu and BMW is set to increase the localisation of its M performance models. And if you’re any familiar with M from BMW, you know they are serious and quick.

Looks

Talking about the exterior visual elements, upfront, it gets an all-LED affair and a sculpted bonnet. The signature BMW kidney grille sits on it, which although on the M340i is a bit different from the usual, if you look closely. The air dams are wider and it features a cool set of 5-spoke alloys.

At the rear, the sloping roofline is quite visible and so are the wraparound taillights and twin exhausts. One of the most intimidating badges, the M badge sits on the rear, in case you need a reason to give to the cop who pulled you over.

Interiors

On the inside, it is a sporty, yet a very plush affair. It gets a dual-tone dashboard, 3-zone climate control, ambient lighting and parking sensors. Not to forget, a 10.25” touch infotainment system with BMW’s iDrive system, with gesture control and voice commands in addition to an all-digital instrument cluster.

Powertrain

Mechanically, it draws power from a 3.0L, inline 6, twin-turbo petrol engine that produces 374HP of peak power and a mammoth 500Nm of peak torque. All the torque is channelled to all 4-wheels via BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system and an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Interestingly, BMW M340i is offered as an RWD option along with some superior package like M Suspension package, M Sport brakes, M Sport diff and an M Exhaust.

The 3-series currently starts for INR 42.59 lakhs ( ex-showroom ) for the 330i and 330i M Sport is another petrol option while 320d Luxury is the only diesel variant. Additionally, it also has a GL. The M340i should be priced around INR 60-65 lakhs mark ( ex-showroom )