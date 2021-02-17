BMW X3 SportX Launched At INR 56.50 Lakh; Makes The Range Affordable By Around INR 5 Lakh!

The BMW X3 is one of the most popular mid-size luxury SUVs available in the country today and up until now, the X3 was available in two variants only. Namely: BMW X3 xDrive 30i Luxury Line which is priced at INR 61.8 Lakh and the top-spec xDrive 20d Luxury Line which currently asks for INR 62.5 Lakh. The German carmaker has made the line-up more affordable now by introducing a new variant in the mix known as SportX which has been priced at INR 56.50 Lakh.

This new base variant now makes the BMW X3 range more affordable by almost around INR 5 Lakh! The new variant is locally produced at BMW’s plant in Chennai and is the new entry point to the X3 range in India.

The BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX comes equipped with LED headlights, hexagonal LED fog lamps as well as LED tail lights with a roof spoiler and chrome exhaust tips at the rear. On the inside, the SportX variant gets the ‘X’ logo on the doors and the centre console, rear window sunblind, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, puddle lamps and an automatic tailgate. However, being the most affordable of the lot, the X3 SportX misses out on adaptive LED headlights, dynamic damper control, 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, wireless charging, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch infotainment system and larger 19-inch wheels, to name a few.

Thanks to the unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the engine blends maximum power with exemplary efficiency. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX produces an output of 185 kW / 252 hp and a maximum torque of 350 Nm at 1,450 – 4,800 rpm. The car accelerates from 0-100 kmph in just 6.3 seconds.

Customers who book the car online through BMW Online Shop before 28 February 2021 mid-night, will enjoy early-bird benefits worth up to Rs 1.50 lakh. The benefits include BMW Service Inclusive Package and exclusively curated BMW Accessories Package. The BMW Service Inclusive covers all maintenance work, including any BMW Original Parts and oil requirements for 3 year/ 40,000 kms. The BMW Accessories Package will include the BMW Display key, 2.5 PM air filter, LED door projectors and universal wireless charger.