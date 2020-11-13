BMW iX Electric SUV Unveiled

The transition towards electric vehicles is expected to be one of the most important changes towards a sustainable future. To make this move successful, popular car manufacturers like BMW are working on their EVs. Showing its progress, BMW has unveiled its first-ever iX electric SUV. The iX SUV will be a step towards BMW’s Vision iNext concept. As per the carmaker, the BMW iX is currently in the series development phase and will be ready to hit the global markets, by the end of 2021.

“The BMW Group is constantly striving to re-invent itself. That is a central element of our corporate strategy,” says Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG. “The BMW iX expresses this approach in an extremely concentrated form.” The BMW iX, the BMW Group’s new technology flagship, will go into production at BMW Plant Dingolfing from the second half of 2021. It brings together the company’s latest developments in the strategically important fields of Design, Automated Driving, Connectivity, Electrification, and Services.

The electric SUV will be powered by BMW’s new electric motors, which develop a maximum output of more than 500bhp. That will be enough to power the BMW iX from 0 to 62 mph(100kmph) in under 5.0 seconds. As per the carmaker, the BMW iX will be offered with a host of battery options with a “100kWh plus” battery in the top-spec variant. BMW claims that the SUV will survive for a range of more than 600km, compared to 460km offered by the iX3’s lithium-ion battery.

The SUV will be charged by a new charging technology, that enables DC fast charging at up to 200 kW. This means the battery can be charged from 10 to 80 percent of its full capacity in under 40 minutes. In total, it takes less than eleven hours to charge the high-voltage battery from 0 to 100 percent at 11 kW from a Wallbox.

“We are setting new industry standards with the technology in the BMW iX. The iX has more computing power for data processing and more powerful sensor technology than the newest vehicles in our current line-up, is 5G-capable, will be given new and improved automated driving and parking functions, and uses the high-performing fifth generation of our electric drive system,” says Frank Weber, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Development.

More Details:

Speaking about the interiors, the BMW iX electric SUV will feature a flat floor and natural materials along with recycled plastics, to give a premium and spacious look. The SUV will also come with a new hexagonal multi-function steering wheel, instrument cluster and infotainment system, and a newly designed head-up display. Apart from this, although the iX SUV is similar to the X5 and X6 in terms of dimensions, BMW has dropped the option for third-row seats due to lack of demand. However, even without the third-row, the iX will come with a 650-litre boot, which can also be found on the BMW X5.

The BMW iX is also expected to offer some high levels of autonomous and connected technology, to compete with its biggest rival, Tesla Model S. Apart from this, in the international market, the electric SUV will rival against the like of Audi e-Tron Quattro and Mercedes-Benz EQC. Being an electric SUV, the BMW iX is expected to be priced above the BMW X5 and X6, however, the carmaker has not revealed any details about the price and the SUVs availability in India.