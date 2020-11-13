Tata Motors Rubs Salt In The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso’s GNCAP Wound

Manufacturers releasing smart campaigns aimed at rivals and highlighting their own strong points isn’t new in the advertising world. There were those famous cola wars and car and bike manufacturers too have indulged in some puddle-splash in the past. Having taken a dig at the all-new i20 with the Altroz a week ago, Tata Motors has now aimed at the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso.

These days, homegrown automakers like Mahindra and Tata Motors are passing the NCAP Safety tests with flying colours, while the manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki are unable to fetch even a decent rating. This has given Tata Motors another chance to take a dig at the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, which scored a zero star rating in the Global NCAP safety test. Tata Motors posted a tweet showing a broken cup with coffee beans inside, boasting about the Tiago, that has stored a 4-star rating in the GNCAP safety test.

Interestingly, Tata Motors is the only auto manufacturer in India which has allowed all its current passenger vehicles, except the Harrier, to go through the Global NCAP safety test. The agency tests the base variants of the cars for safety. In the case of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, the base version is available with only a single, driver-side airbag.

Post the result, Maruti Suzuki India Limited issued a clarification which said that all its cars meet the safety standards set out by the Government of India and all these standards are also at par with the European Safety Standards. However, the GNCAP report has clearly stated the S-Presso’s body structure is unstable, which should not be acceptable under any country’s standards. The GNCAP has tested the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso at a speed of 64kmph, with all safety protocols.