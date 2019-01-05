BMW G 310 Bikes Are On A Roll In India

It wasn’t that long ago that BMW was genuinely criticised for the way it had priced the new G 310 Twins. Most of us believed that it would face the same response as the Kawasaki Ninja 300, back when it was a CKD model and exorbitantly priced. The performance of the BMW twins in the Indian market comes across as a sheer surprise. BMW has managed to sell 1,640 units of the G 310 R and G 310 GS in India in 2018 since their launch in July the same year. BMW Motorrad had an overall sale of 2,187 units, more than 75% of these sales were courtesy of the BMW twins.

These numbers only make one thing clear, India, even though known to be a conservative market, does not mind to splurge some extra amount on premium quality products. To put some light on this, the TVS RR 310 and the KTM 390 Duke attain sales close to 300 units per month and 500 units per month respectively. The average sales per month for the G 310 Twins was close to 270 units. That is a substantial amount, considering the TVS and the KTM have been on sale in the country for a long time. Not only is this a new market for BMW, it even is the first time ever that they have sold single cylinder bikes.

Talking about the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS, they are built around a steel trellis chassis. Both motorcycles feature same engine and identical braking hardware. They use a reverse-inclined 313.2 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that churns out 34 bhp of maximum power and 28 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission.

Recently BMW India offered a year-end cash discount and insurance offers which also helped the brand achieve more sales. BMW has managed to do this even though it only has nine dealerships across the entire nation. BMW plans to open more showrooms across the nation to improve their sales and service network. That will only help them achieve better numbers than they have achieved already. BMW is looking all set to have a wonderful 2019 ahead and it has started for them on a good note.